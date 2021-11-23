Most are Deficient in this One Critical Nutrient that Could be Affecting Weight Loss Efforts
Conservative estimates state that at least 50% of us are deficient in this one critical nutrient that can improve our metabolic rate, burn belly fat, and more.
When helping our patients to restore their metabolism, we first perform comprehensive nutritional testing to assess their magnesium status, among other critical nutrients.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us find ourselves feeling tired, suffering from brain fog, muscular cramps, and struggling to lose weight. Chances are, it could be a single nutrient deficiency that's holding them back. An estimated over 50% of the population is struggling with magnesium deficiency. Studies show that this critical nutrient plays a role in insulin sensitivity, driving metabolism, and more.
Magnesium and Belly Fat
Magnesium is an important cofactor in over 500 enzymatic processes in the human body, including digesting and utilizing carbohydrates for energy. Hence, when a person is magnesium deficient, the body has a difficult time utilizing these calories to power our cells.
Furthermore, it has been scientifically proven that a magnesium deficiency causes insulin resistance. Lower intracellular magnesium concentration may result in defective enzymatic activity and modify insulin sensitivity by influencing insulin’s ability to bind to the receptor and mediate its effects properly.
In simpler terms, without proper magnesium levels, the calories we eat are less likely to be used for bodily processes like creating energy, building muscle, supporting healthy hair, skin, nails, and more. Also, when our bodies are less sensitive to insulin, blood sugar starts to rise. Our physiology eventually responds by shuttling out some of this excess sugar in the urine, but some of it also gets stored as belly fat.
Proper Nutritional Planning For Better Outcomes
For individuals dealing with stubborn belly fat that they cannot burn, regardless of dieting and exercising, it’s time to look into magnesium a little more closely. “When helping our patients to restore their metabolism, we first perform comprehensive nutritional testing to assess their magnesium status, among other critical nutrients.” said Paolo Abellera of The Superhuman Clinic.
While it’s very possible that a person might be magnesium deficient if they’re reading this, it’s also a possibility that they’re not. Hence, before taking large amounts of supplemental magnesium, it’s best to have some testing done to assess magnesium levels.
Many doctors offer a simple blood test to assess your magnesium status. This testing doesn’t give us the full picture though. Actually, just 1-2% of magnesium is located in the blood. So a blood test tells us very little about your magnesium status. The superior option over this is an RBC magnesium. This test analyzes the magnesium content in our red blood cells, which is a marker of intracellular magnesium.
Magnesium exerts the majority of its biological effects inside of the cell - so this test paints a clearer picture of the requirements. For those with a more serious deficiency, it’s important to consider what might be causing it.
Many individuals are struggling with gut health issues that impede the absorption of essential nutrients, such as magnesium. People in this category might want to consider IV therapy - as it bypasses the gut completely and offers 100% absorption rates. At the end of the day, weight loss is always determined by 'calories in versus calories out'. Hence, people losing weight should strive to keep their metabolic rates as high as possible in order to achieve more success while losing weight. If a person is lacking critical nutrients that power the mitochondria to burn calories and create energy - they could be selling themselves short. To learn more about steps taken to restore metabolic rates, reach out to The Superhuman Clinic.
