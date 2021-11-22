Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the 2400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:41 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. A suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered.

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, 19 year-old Jshonte Ricardo Hill and 20 year-old Ahmad Williams, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

