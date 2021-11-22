Missouri Attorney General Leads 12 State Coalition in Urging Ben and Jerry’s to Reverse Boycott of Israel

Nov 22, 2021, 13:12 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led a coalition of 12 states in sending a letter to Unilever and its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., urging them to reverse their decision to boycott the State of Israel.