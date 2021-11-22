WORLD’S LEADING VITAMIN MANUFACTURER ACHIEVES THE HIGHEST VEGAN LABEL CLAIM
Premium contract manufacturer for winning supplement brands — NutraStar — is now certified vegan by BeVeg.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium contract manufacturer for winning supplement brands and one of the world’s top boutique supplement manufacturers — NutraStar — is now certified vegan by BeVeg. It’s no coincidence one of the worlds leading vitamin and supplement manufacturer chose the world’s leading vegan certification standard and trademark. To date, BeVeg is the world’s only ISO accredited vegan technical standard to exist and considered the most reliable benchmark for vegan integrity in the global marketplace.
As a long-established contract manufacturer, NutraStar produces a wide range of capsules, tablets, powders, soft-gels, and gummies for leading supplement brands. They provide custom formulated capsules, tablets, and powders to growing nutraceutical brands, many of which are known household names for retail private label / white label brands in medicine cabinets at home.
NutraStar, as a manufacturing facility and company, prides itself for maintaining an array of the highest calibre quality certifications in the industry, and is proud to announce its latest addition — BEVEG.
The BeVeg vegan technical standard is owned and managed by a law firm, which brings unprecedented credibility and integrity to the world’s first worldwide vegan standard and use of the global BeVeg vegan trademark is granted only after a rigorous certification audit process.
BeVeg vegan certification requires factory controls to be in place to ensure no animal residue is left so there can be “free-from” animal claims on products, just like there can be gluten-free and Kosher certifications performed at a shared facility. BeVeg keeps the supply chain and manufacturing process honest and transparent, and is the only vegan certification trademark to have the mechanisms in place to ensure and enforce vegan integrity.
NutraStar is a long-established contract manufacturer out of New Jersey, known for award-winning and leading supplement brands. Those brands can now access use of the BeVeg vegan trademark because their manufacturing facility updated their standard operating procedures (SOPs), which ensure Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to warrant and ensure vegan label and vegan claim integrity. NutraStar is leading the way and paving the way for other vegan friendly brands to gain their official vegan badge of approval by BeVeg.
