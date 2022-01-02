L Salon and Color Group Celebrates 40th Anniversary as the ‘Best Hair Salon’ In the Bay Area
2021 marks the 40th anniversary of L Salon and Color Group, a full-service hair salon in San Mateo, California.
We are honored to be celebrating this milestone with our clients and partners, and I can't even begin to thank everyone enough for allowing us into your lives as we share in your hair journey.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of L Salon and Color Group, a full-service hair salon in San Mateo. Over the last four decades, the salon has steadily grown and now employs over 16 hairstylists and colorists, allowing them to provide expert haircuts, coloring, extensions, and waxing to the Bay Area's social elite, and the team has no intention of slowing down!
— Lenny Chiang
In the spirit of celebrating their 40th anniversary, L Salon and Color Group held a commemorative version of its annual photo shoot. This special event was geared towards the future, examining some of the latest trends for short hairstyles for the upcoming year. To mark the company's golden anniversary, the photoshoot was filled with eccentric imagination, and the all-day event included 18 hairstyles, six models, 15 stylists, a makeup artist, wardrobe, and a veteran photographer, who has been a long-time partner of the salon.
"My mission is to share my passion with L Salon’s loyal clients and all of my lovely staff. I am so fortunate to be part of this amazing community." said Lenny Chiang, Owner & Hair Director at L Salon & Color Group, “We are honored to be celebrating this milestone with our clients and partners, and I can't even begin to thank everyone enough for allowing us into your lives as we share in your hair journey."
Over the last four decades, the salon has continuously expanded and pushed the boundaries of hair styling, with the experienced and talented team frequently attending training and courses to improve their skills. This ethos trickles down throughout the company, and even beginner hairstylists are able to spend valuable time and practice their skills with senior employees during class sessions, company-wide meetings, and hair shows.
This dedication has seen L Salon and Color Group stand out amongst its competitors and receive multiple awards and recognitions for its excellence in hair design and hair care. Some of these awards include the Readers’ Choice Award from San Francisco Magazine alongside many top hair design awards. Despite this success, L Salon is dedicated to innovation and is fully focused on maintaining its status as the best hair salon in the Bay Area.
To keep pace with the digital era, L Salon and Color Group incorporates a host of technologies, including online booking and behavior-based text message and email marketing, to customize its client contact and give them the best experience possible. The hair salon also offers online payments alongside video communication to maximize convenience for clients and ensure they have the very best information on hair care and hair color techniques.
With a strong belief that hair should be an expression of life, L Salon and Color Group are regularly involved in hair show fundraisers to benefit local hair care organizations. To give back to the hair industry, they are dedicated to being hair color educators through hair shows, alongside performing hair makeovers for everyone from high school students to busy mothers.
For more information on L Salon and Color Group and find out what makes them the superior cut and color service in Bay Area, visit https://lsalon.com/. The award-winning salon is also available for partnerships and promotion opportunities, so interested businesses are encouraged to get in touch today.
Jessica Fascenda
L Salon and Color Group
+1 650-342-6668
info@lsalon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other