ITOrizon Inc. Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting
ITOrizon Inc. recognized by Gartner as a Specialist Service Provider in 2021 Gartner "Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting" Market GuideATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gartner's Market Guide, "Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting", is the culmination of research performed in the SCE market, offering a macroscopic view of providers categorized under various supply chain categories.
The market guide, written by Michael Dominy, discusses how the market for helping companies develop strategies for integrating their supply chains with their business operations is changing. These services are becoming more important to companies due to external disruptive forces and customer demand. As a result, service providers are reorienting themselves to provide these solutions more quickly to their customers through new delivery methods. This research aids Supply Chain and IT leaders in selecting service providers who meet business goals and objectives and have known expertise in the implementation and strategic execution of SCM IT Technology applications.
ITOrizon has been mentioned within this market guide as a Specialist Service Provider in the categories of Supply Chain Planning and Supply Chain Operations. Gartner has recognized ITOrizon as having notable experience with:
Overall Supply Chain Strategy
Digital Supply Chain Strategy
Supply Chain Planning/ S&OP (Stand-Alone Project)
Warehouse/Distribution Center Operations
Transportation Operations
Store and Multichannel Operations
Supply chain strategy and planning consulting, a subset of corporate strategy consulting, involves providing strategic advisory services to face cross-functional client issues. These issues include innovation, digital, regulatory, sustainability, growth, transformation, post-merger and post-acquisition integration, supply chain management, and transfer pricing strategies that precede the configuration of ERP or other software.
ITOrizon offers supply chain operations consulting, a specialized area of business operations consulting that Gartner defines as "transformation advisory services that improve the quality and efficiency of business operations in an organization. These include process reengineering, improvement, optimization, and standardization aligned with business strategy."
About ITOrizon Inc
ITOrizon is a Global Services Company that offers domain expertise, industry best practices, and technical astute to attain excellence in Supply Chain Processes, Operational Innovation, and Digitalization programs.
We have a solution-driven approach to our Customers, Projects, and SCM Solution Design.
Learn more at – www.itorizon.com
ITOrizon Inc.
