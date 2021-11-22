Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,024 in the last 365 days.

Redesigned Phoenix Suns specialty plate now available

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns specialty license plate has a new look and it’s a slam dunk for fans of the NBA Western Conference champions.

The Phoenix Suns specialty plate can be ordered at azmvdnow.gov, which is the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division’s primary online self-service portal.

Displaying the Suns specialty plate does more than share your fandom, it also benefits charitable causes. The specialty plate costs $25 upon initial application, of which $17 goes to Phoenix Suns Charities, impacting children in need throughout Arizona.

Last year, all of Arizona’s specialty plates raised nearly $11 million for charitable causes.

The Suns specialty plate with the old design remains valid for use on vehicles but is no longer available for purchase. Customers with the old specialty plate design can receive the redesigned plate for a $5 fee, plus postage and handling. 

To order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.

You just read:

Redesigned Phoenix Suns specialty plate now available

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.