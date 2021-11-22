Redesigned Phoenix Suns specialty plate now available

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Suns specialty license plate has a new look and it’s a slam dunk for fans of the NBA Western Conference champions.

The Phoenix Suns specialty plate can be ordered at azmvdnow.gov, which is the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division’s primary online self-service portal.

Displaying the Suns specialty plate does more than share your fandom, it also benefits charitable causes. The specialty plate costs $25 upon initial application, of which $17 goes to Phoenix Suns Charities, impacting children in need throughout Arizona.

Last year, all of Arizona’s specialty plates raised nearly $11 million for charitable causes.

The Suns specialty plate with the old design remains valid for use on vehicles but is no longer available for purchase. Customers with the old specialty plate design can receive the redesigned plate for a $5 fee, plus postage and handling.

To order any specialty plate, visit azmvdnow.gov.