Looking to Accelerate Growth, Drive Change for Healthcare Providers, Mocingbird Taps New Chief Revenue Officer
After taking sabbatical to care for her family, Stacy Harris takes on new role
Mocingbird - a cloud-based SaaS CME management platform for administrators and clinicians to automate the process of managing medical licenses and certifications - is excited to announce the addition of Stacy Harris as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer.
— Dr. George Fernaine, NY Cardiologist & MOCINGBIRD Co-Founder
Harris is a highly experienced and strategic sales leader with over a decade of sales experience and an extended network within healthcare. Not only does she excel in the strategy, communication, and relationship-building skills needed to help bring Mocingbird to the next level, she's also passionate about making a difference for the providers who are the backbone of our healthcare industry.
"There are no excuses for not fixing what is broken when solutions readily exist. Thankfully, many Healthcare organizations are leading the way to leave things better than how they found them. As CRO, I look forward to helping the team scale rapidly while ensuring that the customer remains the central focus of our many revenue channels,” Harris said. “Mocingbird on the home screen of every licensed clinician benefits all of us because better educated, less stressed medical professionals can focus more on what matters most, the people in need of their care."
Harris comes to Mocingbird after taking a sabbatical from her sales career to take care of her family.
"At Mocingbird, we built a culture where we celebrate diversity and unique talents. We believe everyone has individual strengths and we want to create an environment that cultivates those talents,” said Dr. George Fernaine, Mocingbird co-founder and product advisor. “Stacy represents our Mocingbird culture. She has set a great example to all aspiring leaders - you can still achieve greatness through grit, intelligence, hard work, and a growth mindset, even with a career break."
Mocingbird was founded by Fernaine and Dr. Ian Madom - both practicing physicians who look to change the outdated ongoing licensing and credentialing process. Research shows on average clinicians spend more than 50% of their time buried in paperwork, which includes maintaining their credentials. State licenses and board certifications all come with their own unique sets of rules and requirements. Clinicians not only need to consume the continuing education but also keep track of the different deadlines and requirements, which is extremely difficult to manage and control.
Mocingbird’s platform simplifies and streamlines the process, allowing clinicians to effectively manage their credentials, so they can focus on what really matters - caring for their patients.
"I'm thrilled that Stacy's impact and opportunity are expanding in her new role as CRO of Mocingbird. The combination of Stacy's passion to drive positive change for providers in healthcare along with her unique ability to develop relationships at all levels makes her a perfect fit,” said Brad Artery, Mocingbird CEO. “Watch out as Stacy and our incredible Mocingbird team continue to challenge the status quo and drive positive change for healthcare professionals."
About Mocingbird
Mocingbird is a cloud-based platform that improves medicine and clinician well-being by eliminating the chaos of ongoing credentialing and delivering high-impact Continuing Medical Education. For individual clinicians, we develop a one-stop solution to validate, track, document, and calculate the CME requirements for the maintenance of their professional licenses. For healthcare organizations, we provide a management tool that offers a real-time overview of compliance for risk mitigation. Mocingbird is based in Rhode Island and was founded by Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Dr. Ian Madom and Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. George Fernaine.
