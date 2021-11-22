TCEQ to hold webinar on TERP grants for drayage and cargo handling equipment

As the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality prepares to open the next round of funding under the Seaport and Rail Yard Areas Emissions Reduction Program, TCEQ plans to host an informational webinar to cover program requirements. The informational webinar will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. to cover program requirements before the grant round opens. The webinar is free and open to the public.

SPRY provides grants to upgrade or replace older drayage trucks and equipment operating at eligible seaports and Class I rail yards in the Texas nonattainment areas. Eligible grant applicants include individuals, corporations, organizations, governments or governmental subdivisions or agencies, business trusts, partnerships, associations, or other legal entities in Texas.

Applicants may be eligible for funding for up to 80% of the cost to replace or repower eligible equipment. Eligible equipment includes:

heavy-duty on-road vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating over 26,000 pounds;

non-road yard trucks; and

other cargo handling equipment.

Eligible equipment must operate at designated seaports and rail yards located within the nonattainment areas in Texas.

Designated seaports include terminals and facilities located in Port Houston (including the participating facilities of the Houston Ship Channel Security District), Port of Galveston, and Port of Freeport.

include terminals and facilities located in Designated Class I rail yards include terminals and facilities located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Bexar County, Houston-Galveston-Brazoria area, and El Paso area.

Please RSVP to receive a link for joining the webinar. For more information, call toll-free at 800-919-TERP (8377) or email terp@tceq.texas.gov. For more information, visit the TERP website .