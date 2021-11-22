Over 250,000 Black and Latino Churches Express Full Confidence in Dr. Fauci's Leadership and Medical Advice
Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States
Dr. Fauci deserves all American support.
Over 250,000 Black and Latino Churches Express Full Confidence in Dr. Fauci's Leadership and Medical Advice”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers. This coalition has complete confidence in Dr. Anthony S. Fauci's leadership and medical advice. Dr. Fauci has served as NIAID Director since 1984 and advised seven presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fauci has educated
— Rev. Anthony Evans
the world on combating the virus.
Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, states, "Given the devastation of COVID-19 on the African American and Latino communities, we desperately need Dr. Fauci as the chief medical leader in America. African Americans and Latinos, especially African Americans, have died disproportionately from COVID-19 and will continue to die disproportionately because of the gross misinformation that targets African American and Latino communities. NBCI is doing its part by creating VACCNEWS, a one-page explanation of COVID-19 that attempts to encourage every African American and Latino to get vaccinated. The vicious attack on Dr. Fauci's character and medical knowledge by Senator Rand Paul is uncalled for and unnecessary. There is no way in the world that one man, Dr. Fauci, will know everything NIH is doing or has done. To hold him personally accountable for some mistakes that may have
been made is unfair because we all know that it is human to err. But let it be crystal clear to every American that the African American and Latino churches and leaders trust and support Dr. Fauci 100 percent."
Based on COVID-19 data, Dr. Fauci has provided the world with sound advice on preventing the virus from spreading, identified the importance of vaccinations, and advised on executing a plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines. NBCI, along with Conversation's Newsletter (December 2020), agrees that Dr. Fauci was well-positioned to be the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. His preparedness stems from following from his possession of the following qualities:
* Intelligence – He is brilliant and knowledgeable, with a background in science and humanities.
* Integrity – He has said that he has a personal responsibility to make a positive impact on society.
* Empathy – He has concern for others' well-being.
* Flexibility – He can redirect his work as needed.
* Energy – He has several meetings throughout the day that he attends and responds to emails daily.
* Trustworthiness – He is credible through his research and publication.
* Connections – He has been the adviser to seven U.S. presidents where his work has been covered by science reporters since the 1980s.
* Communication – He is a clear communicator and listens before speaking.
* Recognizability- He has a distinct name, voice, and look.
* Team Building – He shares the importance of doing things as a team and being a part of a team.
NBCI's goal is to urge all African American and Latino families to get vaccinated immediately, urge all parents of children between the ages 5-16 to get vaccinated, and urge all seniors and those with duly diagnosed ailments to receive their booster shot. The Rev. Sheldon Williams, Chairman of NBCI, states, "We cannot afford to lose Dr. Fauci at this critical time where the Delta Variant is on the decrease, and probably a more deadly strain of COVID-19 virus is emerging. We must not undermine science and the data for whatever reasons and get vaccinated. We must step up and get vaccinated to combat the spread of COVID-19."
About NBCI The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. The National Black Church Initiative's purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
