Florida State Parks Foundation welcomes Chuck Hatcher as Acting Director of Division of Recreation and Parks
We look forward to achieving even greater things in the future.TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation welcomes today’s announcement that Chuck Hatcher has been named Acting Director of the Division of Recreation and Parks.
Chuck takes over from Eric Draper, who retired as Director of the Division of Recreation and Parks earlier this month after four years in the position.
“The Foundation is delighted that Chuck Hatcher has been named Acting Director,” said Foundation President Tammy Gustafson. “We have worked closely with Chuck and the award-winning Florida Park Service’s senior management team for many years. Together we have secured many memorable successes and we look forward to achieving even greater things in the future.”
Chuck joined the Department of Environmental Protection in March 2016 as Assistant Director of Field Operations for the Division of Recreation and Parks. Prior to that, he served for a decade as Director of Parks and Recreation in Jackson County, Florida, where he received numerous awards including the Excellence in Leadership Award presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
