“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Nov. 22: To Be Thankful in a Trying Year

Every year that goes by, whether we realize it or not, Thanksgiving provides an increasingly rare opportunity. As we have become more mobile as a society, with relatives scattered about, or mobile in our communications, it seems we seldom have opportunities to slow things down a bit. Many of us see Thanksgiving as that rare opportunity to break from the “helter-skelter” and enjoy the fellowship of family and friends.

As family and friends throughout Missouri and the nation join together in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to put the phone down and take the opportunity to simply enjoy the company of others. We all too often get caught up in the trials and tribulations of everyday life to enjoy the peace of a good meal and a healthy conversation or lively debate, but I am thankful that Thanksgiving provides us that opportunity and the chance to tell stories and reminisce.

It has been another stressful year for most of us. The pandemic continues to remind us how precious life is, and quickly time can pass. The children are a little older, the grandchildren are bigger. The age-old question of where the time goes comes into my mind more often, which is why I plan to take time to really engage family members this year. It is an opportunity that may not be there “next time.” I want this to be special. I do not want to wait until “next time.”

This Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take the opportunity to slow life down for just a moment and take time to truly enjoy and remember the company of others who truly enrich our lives. I pray you and your family have a joyous holiday, filled with gratitude and love. Take care and God bless.

