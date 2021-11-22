NECX Hosting Rapid Hiring Event

MOUNTAIN CITY – The Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) will host a rapid hiring event on November 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Human Resources representatives will schedule interviews on the spot and qualified candidates will be offered conditional employment. Interested job seekers should bring their driver’s licenses, birth certificates or social security cards, and proof of a high school diploma or equivalency.

Starting salary for Correctional Officers is $32,500 with an automatic increase to $34,100 after the successful completion of a year-long probationary period. Correctional officers are eligible for state benefits including health, dental, and vision as well as paid leave and 401k plans. Newly hired correctional officers are also eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

WHAT: Rapid Hiring Event

WHEN: November 30, 2021, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: NECX, 5249 HWY 67 West, Mountain City, TN 37683