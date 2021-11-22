*Update* Middlesex- Theft/Request for information
Troopers are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and individual seen in attached photo's regarding vehicle thefts that occurred on 11/09/2021.
Original News Release:
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
DATE/TIME: Earlier morning hours of 11/09/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Orange
VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle
ACCUSED: Unknown
Troopers are requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in multiple theft cases from motor vehicles in the town of Orange in the early morning hours of 11/09/2021. Troopers initially responded to a call where an individual who was seen entering a parked motor vehicle on private property. When the complainant confronted the suspect, the suspect fled and appeared to have fired a gun. Following this Troopers received numerous thefts from vehicles in the town of Orange. Further investigation of these reports showed one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a firearm in surveillance footage. Please see attached images of possible suspects.
