*Update* Middlesex- Theft/Request for information

Troopers are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and individual seen in attached photo's regarding vehicle thefts that occurred on 11/09/2021.

Original News Release:

VSP News Release-Incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                      

DATE/TIME: Earlier morning hours of 11/09/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Various locations in Orange

VIOLATION: Larceny from a vehicle

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

Troopers are requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in multiple theft cases from motor vehicles in the town of Orange in the early morning hours of 11/09/2021.  Troopers initially responded to a call where an individual who was seen entering a parked motor vehicle on private property.  When the complainant confronted the suspect, the suspect fled and appeared to have fired a gun.  Following this Troopers received numerous thefts from vehicles in the town of Orange.  Further investigation of these reports showed one of the suspects appeared to be carrying a firearm in surveillance footage.  Please see attached images of possible suspects.

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

*Update* Middlesex- Theft/Request for information

