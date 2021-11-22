Darren Rhea New Jackson Fish Supervisor

Jackson -

The Jackson office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently welcomed Darren Rhea as the region’s new Fisheries Supervisor. Rhea replaces longtime Jackson Fish Supervisor Rob Gipson who recently retired from the Game and Fish Department.

Rhea is a Jackson native and graduate of Jackson Hole High School. Darren went on to earn both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Fisheries Sciences from the University of Wyoming.

Rhea began working for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a Fisheries Technician in Jackson in 2000. After a stint with the U.S. Geological Survey at the Jackson Field Research Station, Rhea landed his dream job as a Fisheries Biologist for the Game and Fish Department in 2005, again working out of the Jackson office. He later transferred to the Game and Fish's Pinedale office also as a Fisheries Biologist, serving there for the past 14 years.

As a Pinedale Fish Biologist, Darren oversaw management of the upper Green River basin, including the renowned Green River fishery, several Wind River Range lakes, and miles of wadeable streams. Rhea has also been on the front line of the Department’s effort to address the recent invasion of burbot in the Green River drainage, including research into the nonnative’s impacts to sportfish and native fish as well. Darren was also instrumental in creating the Game and Fish’s new Master Angler program.

“It’s good to be back in Jackson,” said Rhea. “And I am really looking forward to working with the local angling community to manage their fishery and the complex issues that can be associated with that.”

Rhea was recently honored with the Game and Fish Department’s Fish Division Employee of the Year and also received the Pinedale Region’s Peer Recognition Award in 2019.

- WGFD -