Super Tag deadline changed to Jan. 31

The change was made to give hunters who win licenses more time to plan their hunt.

11/22/2021 5:51:06 PM

Cheyenne - Jan. 31 is the new cut-off date to enter the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Super Tag raffle. The change was made to give hunters who win licenses more time to plan their hunt.

“The condensed application period for the 2022 Super Tag may provide hunters with a good opportunity to win one of these once-in-a-lifetime draws,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish public outreach specialist who coordinates the Super Tag raffle.

Licenses offered in the Super Tag have not changed. Hunters can apply for a chance to win a license for bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, gray wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Tickets are $10 each, Trifecta tickets are $30 and all tickets can only be purchased on the Game and Fish’s website. Super Tag winners will be announced on Feb. 15. Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Raffle winners retain their preference points and the mandatory five-year waiting periods for bighorn sheep and moose licenses are waived, as well as once-in-a-lifetime restrictions on mountain goat and bull bison. Black bear and mountain lion licenses will be valid for the spring and fall.

The Jan. 31 deadline will apply to all Super Tag license raffles going forward. Those who bought tickets for the 2022 Super Tag raffle prior to the new cut-off date are still entered.

Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. The program raised over $1.46 million in 2021 and more than $7.6 million since its inception.

“Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing topics — like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists,” Pauley said.

