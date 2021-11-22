District Magistrate Judge Samuel Marsh to retire

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Samuel Marsh will retire December 31 from the 11th Judicial District.

Marsh was appointed district magistrate judge in 2015. The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

“Cherokee County has been good to me,” Marsh said. “Through my years of work as an attorney, and later as a judge, I hope I have been good for Cherokee County. Hopefully, I have helped people through difficult times.”

Marsh graduated from Kansas State College of Pittsburg (now Pittsburg State University) and the University of Kansas School of Law. Before being named judge in 2015, he was in private practice in Columbus for 15 years.

Marsh plans to continue to raise cattle on his family farm and spend more time with his dogs during retirement. With the help of his daughter and son-in-law, he hopes to open “Heidi’s Home,” a canine rescue shelter in honor of his late dog Heidi, who he had rescued.

District magistrate judges in the 11th Judicial District are appointed through a merit selection process. State statute requires a nominating commission to accept nominations, interview nominees, and appoint a replacement. After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.