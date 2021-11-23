GREEN DROP COMPRESSION HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPRESSION SLEEVES AND SOCKS PASSES THE TEST

Wear durring and after training

Green Drop combines high-performance compression technology with its medicated “Muscle Rub” formula, respond to body movement, help insure continuous relief

As we age, muscle aches and joint pain become more prevalent, which can inhibit active individuals from enjoying their walking, running, swimming and other sports” — Dr. Larry Pollack MD, FACS.

STAMFORD, CT, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, newly-launched Green Drop Compression, a leader in high-performance “herb-infused” compression socks and sleeves for those with active lifestyles, is offering its innovative lineup of products at a discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Between its industry-leading efficacy and affordable price point, Green Drop’s compression products are uniquely suited to help the exercise enthusiast battle aching joints and muscles.

Unlike competitive products, Green Drop combines high-performance compression technology with its medicated “Muscle Rub” formula, bonded into fabric fibers through a patented textile finishing treatment. Green Drop’s sleeves and socks respond to body movement and release Muscle Rub to targeted areas to help ensure continuous relief. This proprietary combination of Camphor, Wintergreen, and Safflower oil has been proven to assist in the recovery and relief of muscle aches.

In addition to providing the power of Muscle Rub, which is retained for up to 40 washes, Green Drop’s ventilated construction keeps the sleeves and socks odor and moisture-free. The products stretch in length, but not width, to ensure maximum compression without restricting the range of motion.

“As we age, muscle aches and joint pain become more prevalent, which can inhibit active individuals from

enjoying their walking, running, swimming and other sports” said Dr. Larry Pollack MD, FACS.

Leveraging recent advances in science and technology, Green Drop offers a better alternative than the outdated compression sleeves and socks of the past—truly providing long-lasting relief.”

Green Drop’s compression sleeves and socks can be purchased on the company’s website at https://greendropcompression.com/.

* BlackFriday promotion from 11/24 - 11/30 - Buy any 2 items and save 25% - Checkout Code - BLACKFRIDAY *

About Green Drop Compression

Founded in 2020, Green Drop develops high-performance compression sleeves and socks to reduce

muscle and joint pain and increase mobility. Green Drop’s formula combines high-quality compression

with medication that is bonded into fabric fibers through a patented textile finishing treatment. This

proprietary Muscle Rub formulation synergizes the benefits of camphor, wintergreen, and safflower oil,

assisting in the recovery and relief of muscular aches. To learn more, visit https://greendropcompression.com/.

If you are a current GreenDropCompression customer, feel free to leave them a review directly on their global listing pages: iListUGo.com Facebook

Search GreenDropCompression