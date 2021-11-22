Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Authors a New Chapter for The Sports Circus

The Sports Circus logo

New York Times Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, RFK Jr., will make a special appearance on The Sports Circus to talk vaccine mandates for athletes.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated sports television and radio talk show, is pleased to announce the special appearance of New York Times Bestselling Author, award-winning attorney, and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Stream the show live at 3:00 PM EST over AAMPtv and Facebook or tune into their Associated Press, CBS Sports, CNBC, FOX Sports, and NBC News affiliates. Check all other local radio and television listings for airing times across America.

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino, 2-time Super Bowl champion and American Ninja Warrior, Tyrone Poole, plus Duke University Hall of Famer, 14-year NBA, and 28-year network broadcaster, Mike Gminski. The show spotlights special guest interviews including world champions, Hall of Famers, All-Stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, Grammy Award winners, top political figures, and award-winning scientists. Their impressive guest list includes: 7-time auto racing Hall of Famer, Mario Andretti, the godfather of all sports agents, Leigh Steinberg, legendary and Hall of Fame NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coaching legend, Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle and iconic television and radio sports talk host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Famer, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a sports and entertainment executive and former left-handed pitcher. Sal is quick and witty and can keep one entertained for hours with thought-provoking content and drill-down sports, business, and legal analyses with comedic twists. He has been described as the sports lover's best friend while holding the championship on-air belt of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino noted: "RFK Jr. is an esteemed family member of America’s political royal family. He’s a champion of truth and backs up his words with written proof. Its our privilege to bring the defender of freedom onto the show and open the minds of our audience.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stated: “I am thrilled to be appearing on Sports Circus, AAMPtv and HotelTV with iconic sports demigod, Sal Tuzzolino.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listeners and viewers participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat is open, get ready to defend positions and possibly get called out. Bring an army and a lunch.

In case you miss today’s show with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., watch and listen over AAMPtv, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRADIO, and Spotify. A Sports Circus CNBC and NBC News affiliates, KCAA, will air an encore broadcast of this show on Saturday, November 27, 2021 on 102.3 FM, 106.5 FM, and 1050 AM a 9:00 AM PST in southern California.

