Golden State Film Festival announces 2022 Dates and Venue

Los Angeles-based independent film festival, Golden State Film Festival, takes the 2022 edition of the event to the TCL Chinese Theatres

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the annual independent festival, led by the duo of Jon Gursha and Peter Greene have stated that the Golden State Film Festival 2022 will be held at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres February 25 to March 3rd 2022. The event will be screening hundreds of independent films from around the world in Hollywood. The move is in line with the commitment of the film festival to create an opportunity for emerging independent filmmakers across the globe to showcase their talents to audiences in Hollywood.

The independent film market remains a major part of the global movie industry, and many independent filmmakers strive to reach their target audience. “The Golden State Film Festival consistently promotes quality independent films to diverse audiences and supports independent filmmakers from around the world”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

The 2021 Golden State Film Festival was held on ShortsDaily Roku Channel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the 2022 edition of the festival will be an in-person event at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. The Golden State Film Festival has become increasingly popular in recent times highlighting local and international filmmakers in high-quality cinematic screening environment. The event will also feature exciting activities for attendees, including an opening night kick-off party and a red-carpet awards ceremony.

Submission information for the 2022 Golden State Film Festival on our website goldenstatefilmfestival.com

Highlighted films from the 2021 Golden State Film Festival:

“A NEW YORK STORY”, Directed By: Paul Schwartz; “ALONE APART”, Directed By: Arek Zasowski, Pat Ceasar, and Maegan Coker; “AMIDST MY OWN”, Directed By: Ruturraj Dhaalgade; “BAGGAGE”, Directed By: Isabel Bacigalupo; “BOTTLE MONSTER”, Directed By: Marjorie DeHey; “BRAAKING NEWZ”, Directed By: Peter Boiadzhieff; “CIRCUS SAM”, Directed By: Rayner Wang; “COURAGE”, Directed By: Nourah Al Hasawi; “COVID ROULETTE”, Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “DEAR VIVIAN”, Directed By: Daleelah Sada; “DOBLEZ”, Directed By: Gabriel Vidal; “DONNA ON THE GO: DANCE”, Directed By: Tam Warner; “ECHOES OF KERBEROS”, Directed By: Ross Kolton; “EDWIN”, Directed By: Stuart G. Robertson; “FROM RUSSIA WITH MOTIVE: S1 EP1”, Directed By: Colin Costello; “GIRLS LIKE ME”, Directed By: Darla Rae; “IMPOSTER SOCIETY”, Directed By: Ezra Albarran; “KEEPING THE CHAOS TOGETHER”, Directed By: Stacey Summers; “KILLING THE SHEPHERD”, Directed By: TA Opre; “KRAZY MEETS KARMA”, Directed By: Stacey Summers; “LATE SHIFT”, Directed By: David C. Hill; “LIFE SAVER”, Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “LOST IN YONDERVILLE”, Directed By: John Jorah Koster; “LUDI TUNES”, Directed By: Ludmilla Muse; “MADE”, Directed By: Zeke Hindle; “MAKING PEACE”, Directed By: Judah Ray; “MUTINY! ”, Directed By: Matthew Gratzner; “QUACK”, Directed By: Benjamin Garrett Johnson “QUEEN MARLENE'S TOY MUSEUM AND FRIENDS”, Directed By: Marlene Hochman and Angie Hansen; “SAM: TO DENMARK WITH LOVE”, Directed By: Richard Heard; “SIN CITY PSYCHO”, Directed By: Pauly Shore; “SURVIVING EVIL”, Directed By: Alan D. Kaplan; “THE DOLL FROM THE BOX (PILOT) ”, Directed By: Isabel Bacigalupo; “THE HONEY MAKERS”, Directed By: Jeneffa Soldatic; “THE LEGEND OF THE WHITE IBEX”, Directed By: Markus Otz; “THE MESSAGE”, Directed By: Catherine Phillips; “THE OFFICE JOB”, Directed By: Ben Kerns and Martin Lewis; “THE SAINTS OF THE RUE SCRIBE”, Directed By: Angel Katherine Taormina; “THE STATES OF EMERGENCY NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY”, Directed By: Laura Barbato; “VAGINAL SOBRIETY”, Directed By: Brittnee Johnson; “WHAT IF”, Directed By: Tammy Klembith; “THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MARK”, Directed By: Ashley Strand and Katherine Carr

For more information about the 2021 Golden State Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit - https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com. The Golden State Film Festival is also available across several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The Golden State Film Festival was created by Jon Gursa and Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world in Hollywood. Golden State Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information please visit GoldenStateFilmFestival.com

