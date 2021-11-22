Merico Announces the Launch of New Open Source Dashboard Merico Dev Lake

Merico Dev Lake is an open source dashboard that ingests, analyzes, and visualizes many of your DevOps tools, placing them into one practical viewpoint.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merico announces the release of a new open source tool for developers, Merico Dev Lake, a powerful open source dashboard and analysis tool, bringing developers clarity and saving them time, Dev Lake compiles and visualizes the data hidden inside dev tools into one practical viewpoint.The Merico team sought to build the most transparent, extensible, and personalized solution possible for developers to better understand their work and processes. With Dev Lake, users can configure and personalize dashboards and metrics to match their needs and goals. Furthermore, Dev Lake empowers users with total visibility with the capability to connect to many data sources, including GitHub, GitLab, JIRA, Jenkins, and more, providing a uniquely powerful solution: a unified analysis and data schema streamlining previously disparate data.Typically, DevOps data is scattered across many tools, accounts, and processes, Dev Lake brings it all together in an easy to manage view. Merico has spent years working to advance methodologies behind assessing code contribution and software development measurement. Dev Lake is a response to seeing the universal headaches developers face when it comes to having data fragmented across tools and accounts, and the time and energy it takes to manage this."Every developer and project is different, yet existing analytics and dashboards force a one-size fits all model. Dev Lake is our answer to that, it's open source, and offers the most customizable and extensible solution to give developers more insight to their process, and more time in their day," states Jinglei Ren, Merico Cofounder & CEO.Dev Lake will have a developer-focused launch on ProductHunt on November 22nd, and will then be demonstrated and promoted to the world more broadly on November 26th.Please see additional information below.About Merico:Merico is a company focused on extracting unique and practical insights from code. We build the world's most advanced code analytics, powered by machine learning to empower developers around the world with the data they need to build better software, teams, and careers.Born from research conducted in the world's leading institutions, Merico and its global team work passionately every day to bring more clarity and merit to the world, and to let the code speak for itself.Website: