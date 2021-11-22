The Physicians Committee Reviews Thanksgiving Mains, With Health in Mind
Doctors Group Reviews 4 Cholesterol-Free Alternatives to TurkeyUNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine—a national nonprofit with more than 17,000 doctor members—has released a review of cholesterol-free entrée options for Thanksgiving. Noting the high content of saturated fat and cholesterol found in a single serving of turkey (1.3 to 1.5 grams saturated fat and 80 milligrams cholesterol) and the carbon footprint of a Thanksgiving turkey, the group suggests plant-based options instead.
The report lists easily found, store-bought Thanksgiving main dish options popular with vegans, plant-based eaters, reduceatarians, flexitarians, and environmentalists, providing brief nutrition information for each. An additional section provides examples of recipes from the nonprofit’s free Thanksgiving e-cookbook.
“We’re glad to be able to showcase all these easily found and easily prepared plant-based entrees that are healthful alternatives when compared to the typical turkey main,” says Lee Crosby, RD, nutrition education program manager with the Physicians Committee. “When it comes to gratitude, so many of us are starting to feel more appreciation for our bodies and are making healthful choices to align with that deep respect.”
The Physicians Committee, founded in 1985 by researcher, author, and speaker Dr. Neal Barnard, works to change the way doctors treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and cancer, such that prevention and patient empowerment are given greater attention.
