Plant-Based Climate Summit Brings Together Experts to Discuss Fighting Climate Crisis With Diet
On April 1, scientists and nutrition experts will team up to discuss the impact of diet on the environment at the free Plant-Based Climate Summit.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET, climate change scientists and nutrition experts will team up to discuss the impacts of diet on the environment at the free virtual Plant-Based Climate Summit, hosted by the nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.
Expert speakers will address the effects of animal agriculture on greenhouse gas emissions, water and air pollution, land use, infectious diseases, community health, and more, while providing practical tips and resources that will help participants get started on a planet-friendly diet.
“From catastrophic fires in Australia and the Amazon to severe snowstorms in Texas, recent events have shown us that it’s more important than ever to take steps to put an end to the ongoing climate crisis,” says Susan Levin, MS, RD, CSSD, director of nutrition education at the Physicians Committee. “Studies show that shifting to a plant-based diet is not only good for good for our health, but good for the planet, too.”
Speakers and topics covered will include:
• Neal Barnard, MD, FACC, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Introduction and Welcome
• Michael Greger, MD, NutritionFacts.Org: From Where Do Emerging Diseases Emerge?
• Jenné Claiborne, Sweet Potato Soul: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Diet More Sustainable
• Leslie A. Duram, PhD, Southern Illinois University: Diet and Greenhouse Gas Emissions
• Naeema Muhammad, North Carolina Environmental Justice Network: The Impact of Hog Farms on North Carolina Communities
• Chef Lois Ellen Frank, PhD, Red Mesa Cuisine, LLC: Sustainability Through Traditional Native Food and Practices
• Joanne Kong, DMA, University of Richmond: How a Greener Diet Can Transform You and the Planet
• Emma Finn, Friends of the Earth: Greening School Food
• Ocean Robbins, The Food Revolution Network: Heal Your Body & Your World—With Food!
• Maggie Neola, RD, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine: Climate-Friendly Recipe Demonstration
• Martin Heller, PhD, University of Michigan: The Environmental Impacts of Dietary Choices
Free registration includes expert presentations on plant-based diets and climate change, live Q&A with speakers, practical tips and cooking demonstrations that will help attendees get started on a climate-friendly plant-based diet, and bonus recipes and resources!
To learn more and register for this free event, please visit PCRM.org/ClimateSummit.
