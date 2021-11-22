DCI Investigating Appanoose County Officer Involved Shooting
November 22, 2021
Centerville, Iowa - On Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:43 p.m., Centerville police officers were dispatched to a domestic assault in the 21000 block of 560th Street outside Centerville. While investigating the incident, two Centerville officers and an Appanoose County sheriff’s deputy were engaged in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in one person killed. The law enforcement officers were not injured.
As is standard practice, the involved law enforcement officers have been placed on critical incident leave.
At the request of Appanoose County Sheriff Gary Anderson and Centerville Police Chief Tom Demry, the Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation into this shooting. All investigative findings will be forwarded to the Appanoose County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Office of the Attorney General.
This is an ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released in the coming hours and days.
