nuForj Expands Its Industry Services to Include ‘NFTs for Industry™’

Partnering with ColorTime and Roomful, nuForj adds NFTs to its market leading Industry 4.0 consulting services.SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- nuForj, LLC, an Industry 4.0 provider of advanced technology solutions for complex, large-scale industrial programs, that include 3D Printing, advanced manufacturing, robotics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and “innovation as a service,” announced today that through its development partnerships with ColorTime, a highly respected, Hollywood-based specialist in all aspects of digital media content creation, management and distribution for the Film and Entertainment sector; and Roomful, a cutting-edge Multiverse Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Platform company, nuForj is expanding its consulting services to include the use of NFTs for Industry™. Combining the post-production and digital media expertise of ColorTime and the advanced 3D virtual collaboration platform of Roomful, nuForj is working to create an industry leading end-to-end platform solution for the conversion of digital files for industrial use into NFTs in a secure, ecommerce enabled platform.
“Offering NFTs as a solution for industry will provide a secure delivery mechanism for industrial data files combined with a robust marketplace for tokenized products and services,” said Rudy N. Vogel, Founder and Managing Principal of nuForj, LLC. “The use of NFTs for Industry ™ will live in an online 3-dimensional multiverse environment, and ultimately, will allow industry to offer NFTs for commerce in a secure marketplace. The combination of our Roomful and ColorTime partnerships, together with Doug Messer’s vision and capabilities, provides an unmatched high value-add for industrial clients.”
Doug Messer, interim CEO of Roomful, and a world-leading NFT blockchain expert and development strategist, responsible for The Beeple NFT Collection - the highest-grossing NFT sale of all time, Steven Wozniak’s EFFORCE/WOZX token launch, the first Decentralized Finance (DeFi) arbitrage bot @ARBB, and more added; “This combination of capabilities led by nuForj tied into an end-to-end solution is something no other company can offer. Roomful’s market leading technology gives us a sizeable lead and will vastly enhance the user experience of buying, selling, and showcasing NFTs in virtual worlds creating a one-of-a-kind, interactive, ecommerce experience for industry.”
“The film and television segments have always led the way in providing cutting-edge innovations that later become commonplace in the market. Incorporating the use of NFTs into digital media content creation, production, and blockchain secured licensing creates exciting new virtual product offerings,” stated Moshe Barkat, CEO of ColorTime.“
nuForj, LLC is comprised of a team of thirty Principals who are masters in their individual practice. The company has a combined portfolio of expertise in nearly all facets of Advanced Manufacturing technologies and processes that is unrivaled in the marketplace.
Roomful is a 3D Multiverse platform, platform for multiple virtual metaverses, designed for the Age of Experience - the only available platform with which to author immersive Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality environments to showcase and share the experience of your own content using the ubiquitous mobile phones and desktop browsers of today.
ColorTime, Inc. is a leading post-production facility specializing in all aspects of digital media content creation, management, and distribution.
