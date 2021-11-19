Doug Messer, NFT Trailblazer, Joins Roomful as Interim CEO
Roomful, the world’s most advanced 3D virtual collaboration platform, welcomes Doug Messer, renowned NFT and blockchain expert, to the team as interim CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Roomful announces that visionary NFT product developer and blockchain expert, Doug Messer, has joined the company as its interim CEO. Roomful is an immersive, collaborative platform built for the world’s new phase of computing and digital existence – “The Age of Experience.” Founded in 2015 and built on the backs of experts in the field of next-generation software, Roomful changes the way individuals and businesses share and experience content in the digital world.
Roomful’s ready-made 3D templates create highly engaging, interactive, and memorable experiences. Trade shows, virtual offices, science fairs, art showrooms, and NFTs can all live in immersive, collaborative spaces in a life-like 3D environment. The company’s product suite provides alternate digital realities where people can work, play, share content, and socialize.
“Whereas current virtual conferencing technologies are flat, limited to share screen, and you only see talking heads – Roomful actually creates a customizable, 3-Dimensional, immersive experience for the user,” noted Doug Messer. “It brings virtual, mixed, and augmented reality together with the security of the blockchain. NFTs and 3D digital objects demand an upgrade in how we communicate digitally, and by extending our reality into the virtual world, Roomful can create a platform of multiple metaverses – welcome to the Multiverse!”
“COVID-19 completely redefined the way we work and gather together,” said Alex Avraham Shtaygrud, Roomful’s Founder and CTO. “Our Mission is to bring the world's working environments and social spaces into a content rich 3-Dimensional alternate reality where users can interact as they would in real life. We envision Roomful as an immersive multiverse; a collaborative platform built for the Age of Experience,” he added. “Doug’s experience and knowledge of NFTs and the blockchain combined with our immersive 3D studio platform will forever change how the world communicates in the new digital world.”
Doug Messer is an innovator and entrepreneur with close to 10 years in business leadership. Experienced in all aspects of business formation, operation, finance, and management. Since 2018, Messer has raised over a billion dollars in capital for clients and projects across the cryptocurrency space. Top projects include The Beeple NFT Collection - the highest-grossing NFT sale of all time, Steven Wozniak’s EFFORCE/WOZX token launch, the first Decentralized Finance (DeFi) arbitrage bot @ARBB, and many more.
Roomful is a 3D Multiverse, platform for multiple Metaverses, or a Multiverse, designed for the Age of Experience - the only available platform with which to author immersive Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality environments to showcase and share the experience of your own content using the ubiquitous mobile phones and desktop browsers of today.
