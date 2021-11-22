SISM Investors Issues Third Quarter FY2021Update

Recruiters Reported Strong Revenue Growth for 3Q2021- Revenue $6.25 Mil., Up 42.8%

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)

The Company is at the forefront of revolutionizing recruiting and talent acquisition into a rapid on-demand service. We forecast RCRT become EBITDA profitable during the current fourth quarter” — Ernest C. Schlotter

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 22, 2021 -- Ernest C. Schlotter, a senior analyst with Zurich, Switzerland-based SISM Investors and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a Thomson Reuters Company, has issued a four-page update on Recruiter.com (NASDAQ: RCRT) dated November 19, 2021. The third-quarter update focuses on detailed revenue growth analysis on a year-over-year respectively quarter-over-quarter performance. In addition, the profitability metrics for 3QFY21 are analyzed using both GAAP and Non-GAAP formats. Please click on the link to download the report https://www.sisminvestors.com/?page_id=630

The Summary includes important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst information. SISM Investors advises investors to exercise a reasonable degree of due diligence before trading in the equities of any public company, including carefully reading entire analyst reports and report disclosures, and then only in conjunction with advice from a registered financial advisor or broker. SISM Investors further advises that any analyst rating, recommendation, valuation, price target, or opinion should be considered merely a portion of an investor's total investigative process. Important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst's qualifications can be directly downloaded via the SISM Investors website https://www.sisminvestors.com/?page_id=344

According to analyst Schlotter's report: "Recruiter.com reported for Q3 a quarter-over-quarter growth of 42.8% and revenue of $6.25 million vs. $4.38 million in 2Q21. For the first nine months in 2021, RCRT generated $13.8 million in revenue compared to $6.2 million for the first nine months in 2020, an increase of 124.1%. The gross margins improved to 36.8% vs. 32.8% in 2Q21 because of strong growth of high margin operation for the software subscriptions and marketplace businesses. Our estimation of the core operating result EBITDA came in as expected, the loss was $1.2 million respectively $0.09, and we forecast the Company to become EBITDA profitable during this current quarter.”

" In addition, Schlotter added: " Currently, the stock trades at 2.4 times its trailing twelve (ttw) months revenue, despite the Company announcing more than a 25% growth for the forth-quarter. Comparable companies within similar business cases are trading at very high price-to-sales (P/S) ratios between 7 and 22.3 times. We estimate the Company to achieve a 25% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth for 2022 and become EBIDTA profitable during this quarter. We forecast Recruiter.com to book $64 million in revenue for FY2022 and maintain our BUY rating with 12-months $15 stock price target”.

SISM Investors

SISM Investor (https://www.sisminvestors.com/), formerly SISM Research, is a private investment research firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, offering independent, fundamental research on public companies since 1995. SISM Investors publishes research reports on micro- to small-cap companies trading on the Over the Counter (OTC), NASDAQ, and Canadian TSX Stock Exchanges. SISM research coverage platforms are geared toward institutional and individual investors in both North America and Europe, including Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data, and FactSet, an American financial data and software company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Disclosures

SISM Investors has researched and written the above-referenced report without any input, contact, advice, or review from the subject company. Any information has been gathered from public sources of information including, but not limited to press releases, company websites, and SEC filings. Recruites.com paid SISM Investors ("SISM") a retainer fee of two thousand US dollars for continuing coverage of Recruiters.com for four months. Recruiter.com is under contract and is paying SISM an ongoing fee of two-thousand US dollars per month over those four months to ensure the continuation of SISM's independent coverage of Recruiter.com. No promise of favorable point of view or opinion was or has been made by SISM or the analyst(s) writing for SISM to Recruiter.com. Further, it is SISM's policy that non of the firms' principals nor of the firm's assigned and/or other writing analysts own or trade shares of any subject companies or subject companies' "competitors." Additional information about Recruiter.com is available via the Company's website (https://www.recruiter.com/)