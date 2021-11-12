SISM Investors Issues TomaGold Corporation Update

The Following Table Presents The Best Results Obtained For Gold, Silver, and Copper For The Phase 1 Drilling Programs:

TomaGold Announced The Discovery Of Significant Gold-bearing Structures At The Obalski Project

TomaGold Corporation (OTCQB:TOGOF)

The current gyroscopic survey program will help guide the next exciting drilling phase, which will begin this month to understand better the mineral potential targeting at even deeper structures.” — Ernest C. Schlotter

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernest C. Schlotter, a senior analyst with Zurich, Switzerland-based SISM Investors, and a four-star analyst according to StarMine, a former Thomson Reuters Company, now Refinitiv, has issued a four-page update on TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) dated November 10, 2021. The research update focuses on TomaGold's wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec, where the Company discovered significant gold-bearing structures and intersected 1.41 g/t Au over 28.50 m. Please click on the link to download the report https://www.sisminvestors.com/?page_id=594

The Company update includes important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst information. SISM Investors advises investors to exercise a reasonable degree of due diligence before trading in the equities of any public company, including carefully reading entire analyst reports and report disclosures, and then only in conjunction with advice from a registered financial advisor or broker. SISM Investors further advises that any analyst rating, recommendation, target valuation, price target, or opinion should be considered merely a portion of an investor's total investigative process. Important disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst's qualifications can be directly downloaded via the SISM Investors website https://www.sisminvestors.com/?page_id=344

According to analyst Schlotter's report: "The first phase of an 11,500-meter drilling program targeting deeper structures was very successful, allowing the Company to intersect much larger structures than previously identified and very important the structures are widening at depth. Yesterday, LOT reported the discovery of significant gold-bearing structures at Obalski and intersected 1.41 g/t Au over 28.50 m."

Analyst Schlotter also noted that "TomaGold's Pulse-EM geophysical survey conducted in June 2021 revealed significant differences between the current location of the gold-bearing structures at depth and those reported by previous operators. Historic holes deviated approximately 50 to 100 meters from targeted zones. The current exploration program has been expanded from 10,000 meters to 11,500 meters of drilling following a reassessment of the drill targets. The current gyroscopic survey program will help guide the next exciting drilling phase, which will begin this month to understand better the mineral potential targeting at even deeper structures. TomaGold has more than $5 mil. in working capital and can finance the ongoing drilling program without raising capital and diluting its shareholders."

SISM Investor https://www.sisminvestors.com, formerly SISM Research, is a private investment research firm based in Zurich, Switzerland, offering independent, fundamental research on public companies since 1995. SISM Investors publishes research reports on micro- to small-cap companies trading on the OTC Markets, NASDAQ, and Canadian TSX Stock Exchanges. SISM Investors is a content provider to FactSet and Refinitiv, one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and, in addition, provides services to institutional and individual investors in North America and Europe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Corporation's control. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SISM Investors has researched and written the above-referenced report without any input, contact, advice, or review from the subject company. Any information has been gathered from public sources of information including, but not limited to press releases, company websites, and SEDAR filings. TomaGold Corporation paid SISM Investors ("SISM") a retainer fee of one thousand US dollars for continuing coverage of TomaGold Corporation for six months. TomaGold is under contract and is paying SISM an ongoing fee of one thousand US dollars per month over those six months to ensure the continuation of SISM's independent coverage of TomaGold. No promise of favorable point of view or opinion was or has been made by SISM or the analyst(s) writing for SISM to TomaGold Corp. Further, it is SISM's policy that non of the firms' principals nor of the firm's assigned and/or other writing analysts own or trade shares of any subject companies or subject companies' "competitors." Additional information about TomaGold Corp. is available via the Company's website (at https://www.tomagoldcorp.com/en/).

