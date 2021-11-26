Telegenisys Introduces New Feature of VMR to Find Missing Records
Telegenisys has added a new feature to Visualize Medical Records that helps law firms identify missing medical records.FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telegenisys, a leading provider of healthcare analytics and data management solutions has announced the release of its new feature in Visualize Medical Records (VMR) to find missing records. Medical records are crucial for any personal injury case. Law firms often face the problem of missing medical records.
How VMR Helps to identify missing records
The success of personal injury or a claim is often dependent on understanding disease or injury from inception to progress towards the current stage. Telegenisys has developed a specialized display of disease progression. By displaying a disease condition as mentioned in the medical record over spans of time, a reviewer can instantly get to:
- The first mention of the injury or disease
- Each subsequent progressive mention, along with the date
- Last and final mention of the injury or disease in the record
See the attached images to see how disease progression is displayed by Telegenisys’ software VMR Ver 2x.
Hunting down missing records
Here is the process our review team uses to find missing records in seconds.
- Use the comprehensive conditions index to find the first mention of an injury or disease.. This allows the reviewer to determine in seconds if the inception record is present or missing.
- Follow disease progression for gaps and co-morbidities to develop an understanding of whether care or records are missing. Since all mentions are links, this is just a matter of clicking through the medical record.
- Examine the last mention for resolution of this condition. If the condition has been silently dropped then dig deeper by clicking on the last mention of the record. This clearly indicates the current status of the patient.
Tracking an injury or disease group to process a claim becomes simple and quick using our deep probe indexing technology.
Our clients were often looking at records of varying sizes, and the review process was unpredictable. To overcome this problem, Telegenisys added a capability in Visualize Medical Records (Version 2 software) that helps law firms and insurance companies identify missing medical records. This new feature is an important step forward towards helping attorneys win more cases and save time by not having to hunt in the records to identify missing records. When it comes to managing their clients' personal injury claims, attorneys want nothing but the best tools available - and now they have one more tool at their disposal thanks to this new feature from Telegenisys.
Telegenisys is a medical documentation specialist that uses VMR software. The output of their work can be seen through a unified PDF file, which provides quick and easy access to all the information needed to prepare error-free medico-legal summaries. VMR’s user-friendly indexing helps to locate the position of a specific medical event in medical records quickly. This also saves time and effort for searching through records because they get indexed by events, provider types, and keywords found within them. In VMR, each individual's information will be grouped together based on similar categories such as medical conditions, medications, lab reports - prevent or spot errors during treatment procedures.
How VMR views help
VMR arranges all of the events in the medical record chronologically by the categorical view. This allows the users to see all of the events by category in one place, making them easier to spot. Each of these events is hyperlinked in the medical records by dates that are also available in bookmarks view. This allows users to watch the condition progression by clicking each bookmark of the date. Using this feature, users can easily identify treatment gaps or missing records.
Example
(See image: medical conditions by date)
When the user clicks on Medical Concepts, the user will see all the pages where the medical condition is mentioned. In the given image, the user can see each condition and the dates when it is mentioned. The dates are hyperlinks that will take the user to the particular page in the pdf where the condition is mentioned. If the user notes the range of dates, the user will see the earliest mention to the latest mention. Users can use the bookmarks on the left to easily navigate to each page and see the beginning and the latest status of the condition. Users can watch the progression by clicking each bookmark of the date. In this case, the condition is fatty liver. The date range is August 19, 2020, to February 2, 2021. If the user finds a diagnostic record, then the user has a good origin point; if not, the user needs to request earlier records from the period when the condition started. Clicking through the bookmarks user sees the progression of the condition. This method of data presentation makes review quick, detailed, and thorough. Users can easily skim over the dates and note treatment gaps, missing records.
Using Visualize Medical Records, users can find all medical notes within seconds. Some examples:
Track every aspect of injury instantly:
(See image: Erythema.)
Verify pre-existing conditions and impact of injury:
(See image: Body Mass Index.)
Track post-surgical care for estimating the after-effects of injury:
(See image: encounter for surgical aftercare)
Visualize Medical Records makes medical review easy. It is a huge time saver and allows law firms to take advantage of Visualize Medical Records’ powerful feature. The users can now find missing medical records within seconds, saving attorneys time and enabling them to concentrate more on their cases.
About Telegenisys
Telegenisys Medical Technologies Group is a division of Telegenisys Inc. a Delaware company with primary offices in Fairfield, California. The group operates on two continents with a second office in Pune India. This group has worked with medical records for over 15 years and works on over 2 Million medical record pages per year. The group is composed of a variety of medical personnel and data scientists. The primary purpose of the technology group is to develop simpler ways to understand and measure medical outcomes. Having easy to visualize medical referencing as a core goal, Telegenisys produces medical chronologies, medical summaries, life expectancy abstracts, custom data extraction, and a wider variety of legal, insurance, pharma, and healthcare reports research users. From genomics to life expectancy, our work with medical records is precise, and Telegenisys' software-assisted services are unparalleled
