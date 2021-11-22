HRdownloads becomes a certified living wage employer
HRdownloads is thrilled to announce that they are now a living wage certified employer.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRdownloads is thrilled to announce that they are now a living wage certified employer. Being accredited by the Ontario Living Wage Network with this certificate assures that employees receive an hourly wage that covers the costs of living and participating in their community.
“At HRdownloads, loving what you do is fundamental to our purpose, and we take deliberate action to ensure that as we build internal programs, we foster an environment where employees can say they truly love what they do. We value our people and truly consider everyone as our HRdownloads family. Being living wage certified was an important part of our commitment to our people and ensuring that all employees could comfortably live within their community. In addition, we wanted employees to know that this is an ongoing commitment. As the cost of living increases we will ensure a living wage,” says Sharon Bunce, Chief of Staff at HRdownloads.
“Loving what you do and fostering a culture where all employees can love what they do means that as a company we are providing each individual with the supports they need to be successful at work and within their personal life. It is more than just ensuring interesting work; it is about providing complete support that includes wages, benefits, employee assistance programs, wellness days, sick time, paid gym memberships, professional/career development, flexible work options, community involvement, weekly organizational meetings, and engagement activities. We are proud of the HRdownloads family. The work that our teams do to support Canadian businesses coast to coast is simply amazing. Becoming living wage certified was simply the right thing to do,” says Bunce.
HRdownloads has been a leading provider of Canadian HR solutions and support for over a decade. Having a talented, dedicated, and engaged team has been a significant reason for their continuous growth. This certification is a reflection of the commitment HRdownloads has to their employees’ wellbeing.
About HRdownloads®:
HRdownloads® is built on the belief that HR is essential to the growth of any organization. Since 2005, we’ve provided unlimited solutions to the unlimited number of tasks that HR creates so that businesses can get back to what they love and do best. For more information, visit www.hrdownloads.com.
