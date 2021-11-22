MedTech Startup Announces Interim CEO, New Board Member
fluidIQ names Matt Vogelhuber as interim CEO following the unexpected death of founding CEO; President, Teresa Barnes, joins company Board of Directors
We are grateful to have a senior industry leader like Matt Vogelhuber take the helm and guide the company forward after the untimely death of our visionary founder, Chris Jung.”NEWBURY PARK, CA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today Matt Vogelhuber will serve as interim Chief Executive Officer following the recent passing of founding CEO, Chris Jung. Teresa Barnes, the company’s President, has been appointed to the company’s board of directors.
— Bill Niland, Lead Independent Director, fluidIQ
Matt Vogelhuber, R. Ph., a 30-year veteran of the medical industry, joined fluidIQ as its Chief Operating Officer earlier this year and joined the board of directors in August. Shortly after his appointment, he was named board chairman. Teresa Barnes, a well-known patient advocate in the respiratory space, is a founder of the company.
“Confident, stable leadership is important for any company, and even more critical for one that is early in its establishment," said Bill Niland, Lead Independent Director for fluidIQ. “The time following the loss of a visionary leader, like Chris, needs a leader with a proven track record of navigating during various stages and events and who can guide the company’s strategy forward towards realization of its short-and-longer term goals. Matt has the skills, the experience and the know-how to continue the fluidIQ mission and to execute on the commercialization of the first product, InVent™, pending FDA clearance, into the U.S. emergency medical market and beyond.”
“Teresa is a founder of the company and has a wealth of experience in the respiratory space. She is grounded in her steadfast focus on improving the lives of patients and in doing so, making the jobs of emergency responders easier,” said Niland. “Her role on the board will provide unique insight that will help the company remain true to the vision Chris had for fluidIQ.”
About Matt Vogelhuber
Vogelhuber is a 30-year veteran in major pharma, biotech and cancer diagnostics and has held numerous senior management positions with Eli Lilly and Myriad Genetics across the U.S., Japan and Europe/Middle East/Africa. Formerly the CEO of a start-up pharmaceutical company, he is the founding principal of a boutique consulting firm. As an experienced executive and board member, Vogelhuber has a clear understanding of needed processes and procedures to make start-ups successful in the short and long term. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in pharmacy and a bachelor’s of arts in anthropology from the University of Pittsburgh.
About Teresa Barnes
Barnes is an experienced respiratory executive holding leadership positions in medical device companies and respiratory non-profits as well as serving as a founder and board member for multiple non-profit pulmonary organizations including the American Thoracic Society; Her ability to build strong collaborative teams has helped fluidIQ to experience fast-paced growth during an international pandemic. Barnes is an experienced communications professional who honed her skills in start-up medical device companies, in PR Newswire, one of the world’s largest corporate and investor news distribution service and as a journalist. She received a bachelor’s of arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
About inVent™
fluidIQ’s first product is a lipstick-sized resuscitation/ventilation device intended for providing emergency breathing assistance to patients around the world. fluidIQ plans to improve the emergency ventilation space with this tiny 3D-printable tool that can automate what has long been a labor-intensive manual procedure that often requires more than one emergency responder. In an emergency, resuscitation or ventilation is provided to supplement the breathing of patients who need assistance getting enough air into their lungs or to provide full breathing support for patients who cannot breathe on their own. Emergency and disaster response members of the team worked with engineers to develop a product designed with the aim to be small and rugged enough to be deployed anytime and anywhere to help patients, even in resource deplete and austere environments.
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
