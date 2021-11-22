M. Davis & Sons Inc. Names New Operations Manager
John Sorantino has taken on the role of Operations Manager at M. Davis & Sons Inc, a woman-owned, fifth generation industrial contractor.
A long-time employee of the company, John’s career at M. Davis began in 2004 with the role of Project Coordinator. His attention to detail, resourcefulness, customer relations, and desire to improve helped him move quickly through the ranks into the role of Project Manager, primarily serving the pharmaceutical and commercial departments with mechanical building installations.
As a trusted team member and contributor, John has once again been promoted and will serve as the company’s Operations Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry to bring to his new role, John will provide structure and guidance to ensure the company’s long-term operational success. He will assist with customer bids and rates, as well as resource management. John will be instrumental in the ongoing development and leadership of the project management team at M. Davis.
“John has a long history of success at M. Davis & Sons, and we are looking forward to his leadership and knowledge being shared company-wide,” states CEO Peggy Del Fabbro.
About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with four additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region, with global reach in fabrication and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.
