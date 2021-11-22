M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Names New Vice President Of Operations
Scott Dolor Assumes New RoleWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Dolor has been promoted to Vice President of Operations at M. Davis & Sons, a fifth generation, woman-owned industrial contractor.
Dolor’s career at the company began in 2007 with the role of project engineer, and he quickly moved into the role of Estimator in 2010. By 2013 he assumed the role of Project Coordinator and became an Electrical Project Manager in 2016.
2020 brought him the promotion of Operations Manager, wherein he oversaw all operations and collaborated with all departments. Through continued dedication and his broad knowledge and skills, Scott has earned the promotion to the M. Davis & Sons Executive Committee, assuming the role of Vice President of Operations on October 1, 2021.
Responsibilities in this role include working with superintendents and project managers in both electrical and mechanical departments to ensure successful daily operation of the corporation, and execution of strategic plans.
Within the executive team, Scott will work to identify future needs of the corporation that align with business goals and market direction. Scott will drive continuous improvement, workforce development, policies, procedures, and operating systems, along with budgeting, monitoring, and controlling costs of daily operations. Scott will be responsible for representing the corporation at strategic networking events to identify continued and new growth opportunities.
“Scott has more than proven himself capable in the role of Operations Manager and we are assured that he will be successful in his new role as VP.” – Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO.
About M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
M. Davis is a 5th generation industrial construction company that is leading the way as a new breed of industrial provider for global corporations, regional leaders and government agencies. With a focus on safety and quality workmanship, our complete construction, fabrication and maintenance capabilities produce customized, turnkey solutions for mechanical, electrical and control systems. Our comprehensive engineering and technology solutions ensure quality, enhance output and achieve efficiencies. M. Davis is headquartered in Delaware with four additional manufacturing and engineering plants in the Mid-Atlantic region, with global reach in fabrication and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.mdavisinc.com.
