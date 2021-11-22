Thesis Continues Expansion, Adds CFO to Leadership Team
Veteran Ed Tech finance leader, Jason Duggan, joins Thesis today as Chief Financial Officer to lead all aspects of finance for the growing next gen SIS company
Jason brings a wealth of experience in helping software companies to scale through improved systems, processes and controls.”CHESTERFIELD, MO, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 22, 2021 - Thesis, the global provider of Student Information Management Solutions for mid-market higher education institutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Duggan as Chief Financial Officer. Duggan has a passion for Education Technology, for improving business operations, and instilling financial discipline.
— Paul McConville, CEO
Reporting to CEO Paul McConville, Duggan will join the Thesis leadership team. As CFO, Duggan will lead the company’s global finance, accounting and treasury functions. Duggan will be responsible for helping the business to meet financial objectives, enhance practices for managing the business and helping the business to deliver upon short- and long-term business goals.
“After working with Jason for nearly five years, he was the partner that I wanted to help me to grow Thesis”, said Paul McConville, Chief Executive Officer. “He brings a wealth of experience in helping software companies to scale through improved systems, processes and controls. He is a natural leader, with a focus on action and understanding the details. I am confident that he will add significant value and help Thesis to deliver upon our full market potential.”
Duggan brings over 15 years of relevant financial experience, including nearly 7 years within Ed Tech software business focused on student success. Duggan was previously the Controller at Hobsons where he managed all accounting functions, global reporting, audit functions, and cash and expense forecasting. He advised the leadership team on acquisitions and divestitures and created processes around cash management and partner agreements that delivered multi-million-dollar bottom line impact. “Thesis is an exciting business in a market that I know and love.” said Duggan. “Higher education is looking for a fully cloud-based Student Information System that is easy to implement and flexible in use. As we continue our growth, and make significant investments in our people, processes, and technology, I am happy to bring proven practices to help scale Thesis.”
“Thesis has made significant investments in building a world-class leadership team to create the most modern student management system. Jason’s experience in EdTech, his work in global business and his performance of helping businesses grow profitably makes him the perfect addition to the team” said board member Douglas Hallstrom of Advent International, the majority investor in Thesis. “
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offering, Thesis SM, delivers a modern software suite that breaks free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About Advent International
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 375 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had €62 billion ($72 billion) in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.
For more information, visit
Website: www.adventinternational.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international
Thesis Communications
Thesis
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn