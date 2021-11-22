Archbold Medical Center Implements trackerPLUS for Strategic Physician Outreach
When reviewing PRM options, we immediately saw how much better trackerPLUS would fit our workflows for provider outreach”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archbold Medical Center, a four-hospital health system in South Georgia has launched Tiller-Hewitt’s trackerPLUS physician relationship management (PRM) solution to accelerate their strategic growth initiative throughout south Georgia and north Florida.
— Catherine Hurst, MSN/MBA, RN , director of physician outreach at Archbold
The trackerPLUS platform was built specifically for healthcare business development, professional outreach and physician liaison teams to plan, execute and track strategic growth and physician engagement initiatives.
“Physician liaison and outreach team leaders are wowed by the simplicity and enhanced functionality of trackerPLUS,” said Thomas Tiller, chief operating officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “The technology is more robust - yet more affordable and easy to use - than other platforms that require extensive modifications and expensive licenses.”
The ability to strategically plan, execute, communicate and measure the impact of outreach programs is especially valuable to Archbold. In selecting trackerPLUS, they ensure that it meets and exceeds their high standards for technology platforms.
“When reviewing PRM options, we immediately saw how much better trackerPLUS would fit our workflows for provider outreach,” said Catherine Hurst, MSN/MBA, RN , director of physician outreach at Archbold. “We love the
ability to embed internal referral and volume data for timely tracking of shifts so we can identify referral leakage in real time and respond quickly.”
“Using the Pre-Call Plan feature, I can quickly create my plan and later convert it, along with my notes, to log the encounter in just two clicks,” said Hurst. “I have also been amazed at how user-friendly issue escalation and resolution is for service line leaders. Without having to log in, they can access the issue, understand what is needed and comment back. Everyone’s progress and communication history can be captured in real-time using trackerPLUS.”
Tiller-Hewitt’s trackPLUS PRM platform builds in accountability for fixing service line access barriers and measures results from outreach initiatives. Combined with Tiller-Hewitt’s intelligence data solutions, which speed up and streamline access to real-time market intelligence and referral activity, trackerPLUS enables outreach teams to spend more time in the field moving market share rather than in front of their computer.
Tiller-Hewitt’s line-up of services and solutions deliver strategic growth and measurable results: improving physician engagement, minimizing leakage, maximizing network utilization, protecting market share, and growing strategic, high-margin service lines and specialties.
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
For 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. The Tiller-Hewitt team designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, and population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture and build strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People. To learn more, visit tillerhewitt.com.
About Archbold Medical Center
Archbold Medical Center is a four-hospital, three nursing-home health system with 540 patient beds. We employ more than 2,500 people and boast an outstanding medical staff of nearly 200 qualified physician specialists. Our flagship hospital, John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital, is a 264-bed hospital located in Thomasville, Georgia. Our system hospitals, also in Georgia, are Brooks County Hospital in Quitman, Grady General Hospital in Cairo, and Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
For over 90 years, Archbold has been synonymous with high-quality, compassionate medical care. Our dedicated staff and exemplary facilities have helped us maintain an excellent reputation. Our facilities are accredited by The Joint Commission.
