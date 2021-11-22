Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of November 21NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of November 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* HUDI / Huadi International Group Co., Inc. (98.24)
Huadi International tops this week’s list with a score of 98.24. Short interest reported by the exchanges is 680K shares, which is 4,541% more than reported one month ago and 21.79% of the total float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is a colossal 219%, the highest on record this month. At current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 5.08 days to cover their positions.
* PROG / Progenity, Inc. (96.54)
Progenity is on the list again this week with a score of 96.54. Exchange-reported short interest remains at 21.96M shares, which is down 4% from the prior report but still 104% higher than the prior month’s report and 19.54% of the total float. The cost to borrow PROG shares is 68%, which is extremely elevated. The company remains on the REG SHO Threshold list, which means that shares have had an elevated level of failures-to-deliver.
* BIMI - stock 3 is skipped for this release because their market cap is below 35MM
* AGC / Altimeter Group Corp. (94.44)
Altimeter Group is third on this week’s list with a score of 94.44. The raw short interest reported by exchanges is 19.4M shares, which is 10% higher than one month prior, and 38.82% of public float. At current trading volumes, it would take short sellers 6.51 days to cover their positions. Like Progenity, AGC shares are on the REG SHO Threshold list. The cost to borrow AGC shares is 85%, which is elevated. The options market is bullish on AGC shares as the put/call ratio is 0.67.
* SYTA - stock 5 is skipped for this release because their market cap is below 20MM
* DGLY / Digital Ally, Inc. (92.53)
Digital Ally is number four this week with a score of 92.53. The company’s raw short interest is 8.6M shares, which is 8.59% higher than reported in the prior month and 17.7% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 15.70% which is elevated but not nearly at the levels of the other candidates this week. Despite the significant short interest, institutions have been accumulating shares - total institutional ownership of DGLY shares has increased 26% in the most recent quarter.
* TTCF / Tattooed Chef, Inc. (92.31)
The Tattooed Chef is last on this week’s list with a score of 92.31. Raw short interest in TTCF is 14.78M shares, which is a 16.84% increase over the prior month, and representing 35.67% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 92.75%, one of the highest of this week’s list, and unlike DGLY, institutions have been *not* been accumulating shares. The total change in shares owned by institutions is up just 3.62% in the most recent quarter.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
