Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit The Business Research Company now for up to 33% off on all market research reports!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

According to the new market research report ‘Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the personal goods repair and maintenance market is expected to grow from $124.82 billion in 2020 to $133.31 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $177.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Request For A Sample For The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2238&type=smp

The personal goods repair and maintenance market consists of sales of personal goods repair and maintenance services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal goods repair and maintenance services including home and garden equipment repair and maintenance, appliance repair and maintenance, re-upholstery and furniture and repair, footwear and leather goods and other personal and household goods repair and maintenance.

Trends In The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market

Mobile apps are being adopted to connect consumers with appliance repair professionals. Several personal goods repair and maintenance companies are offering apps to better connect with costumers and increase their reach locally. The apps tap into the current consumer trend of instinctively reaching out to their mobile phones in a moment’s notice to search for and order goods. For example, Serviz, an app for home services offers personal goods repair services with prices in some of the major American metropolitan areas. Plumbal’s app allows for consumers to search for nearby plumbers and send repair or maintenance requests.

Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Segments:

The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is further segmented:

By Type: Home And Garden Equipment Repair And Maintenance, Appliance Repair And Maintenance, Reupholstery And Furniture Repair, Footwear And Leather Goods Repair, Other Personal And Household Goods Repair And Maintenance

By Mode: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global personal goods repair and maintenance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific personal goods repair and maintenance market accounts for the largest share in the global personal goods repair and maintenance market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-goods-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal goods repair and maintenance market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global personal goods repair and maintenance market, personal goods repair and maintenance market share, personal goods repair and maintenance market players, personal goods repair and maintenance market segments and geographies, personal goods repair and maintenance market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The personal goods repair and maintenance market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Market Organizations Covered: Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, uBreakiFix, Moduslink Global Solutions, Mendtronix Inc., The Cableshoppe Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021:

Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Automotive Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/