US Route 4 E Ira

Route 4 Eastbound at mile marker 11 in Ira is down to one lane due to a tractor trailer accident. This incident is expected to last for an unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
