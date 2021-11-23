Britain’s manufacturing heroes named in Liverpool
The Manufacturer's annual awards for the 100 most inspirational individuals working in the UK industry were announced Wednesday 10 November at a gala reception at ACC Liverpool.
Now in its eighth year, The Manufacturer Top 100 project, run by The Manufacturer magazine, publicly recognises the most dynamic leaders and innovators in manufacturing. Soon after the start of this decade, several academic and parliamentary studies identified a clear lack of visible role models within manufacturing. In response The Manufacturer Top 100 project launched in 2014 to promote the exciting, well-paid and fulfilling careers that exist in the sector.
Awardees are drawn from every walk of the UK industry, and at any stage of their career, from the top floor to the shop floor. From Young Pioneers who are establishing a new generation of makers in UK industry to Bold Investors in New Markets developing new export markets for British goods. From the Inspiring Leaders and Drivers of Cultural Change to the Innovators and Unsung Heroes, these are the people who are helping the make UK manufacturing the innovation sector it is today.
They are selected from hundreds of nominations for the examples they set to draw young people into the sector; 100 unique and uplifting stories of struggle, grit, determination and success against all the odds, personal tales of individuals helping to drive UK manufacturing forward – and to change popular perceptions of careers in the industry.
Joe Bush, Editor of The Manufacturer and The Manufacturer Top 100 publication commented, “This was my first time working on The Manufacturer Top 100 project. I am so inspired by the stories that I have heard from the 2021 nominees, particularly in the face of what has been an unprecedented and challenging 18 months or so. Brexit related border issues, supply chain disruption, the energy crisis and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic have all thrown unique challenges at the nation’s manufacturers – challenges that have been met head-on and with gusto.
Some people operating outside the sector may still harbour pre-conceived and erroneous ideas around what manufacturing in the UK looks like and just how much of it we actually do (a picture that we will have to change in order to get young people excited about manufacturing and attract the next generation of talent). So, this made the opportunity to come together and celebrate the industry’s individual success stories even more vital. And after a period shackled by lockdowns and restrictions, to be able to do that face-to-face at this year’s ceremony was extra special and certainly, put a smile on everyone’s face and a spring in their step.”
The Manufacturer Top 100 judging panel includes:
• Will Bridgeman, Chairman, Warren Services
• Nigel Fine, Chief Executive, Institution of Engineering and Technology
• Chris Greenough, Chief Commercial Officer, SDE Technology
• Dan Kirkpatrick, Director and Head of Customer Success, JAM Performance Solutions
• John Ahmet Erkoyuncu, Professor of Digital Engineering, Cranfield University
• Carl Perrin, CEO, Institute for Future Transport & Cities
• Sam Turner, Chief Technology Officer, High Value Manufacturing Catapult
• Jan Ward CBE, Founder, Corrotherm International
• James Selka, Chief Executive Officer, MTA
• Bill Williams, Chief Executive, CEME
