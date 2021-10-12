Our Guide to Lead Acid Battery Watering
We all know that battery maintenance is the key to longer-lasting industrial batteries. One leading cause of poor battery performance is the use of hard water in your battery watering system.
How does hard water affect industrial batteries?
Typically, drinking hard water either at home or at work is perfectly safe, and the minerals in hard water, mainly magnesium and calcium, are beneficial to humans. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for industrial batteries, as the minerals are incredibly harmful to them and are, in fact, a leading cause of poor battery performance. The reason for this is that the minerals in the hard water affect cell voltages, and they increase self-discharge levels, resulting in a shortened battery run time and shorter battery life.
Can I use a water softener on hard water?
Your first thought may be to try using a water softener to combat hard water to use for your industrial batteries. A water softener is not the answer for batteries, as this puts more sodium into the water. The other type of water, Municipal Water Supply, or 'city water', is also bad for batteries. City water has both chlorine and fluoride added to it, which are also harmful to batteries. These impurities dissolve into the water and cannot be removed by simply using a standard water filter.
What used to be the solution to battery watering?
In the past, the only way to ensure water was pure and without chemicals and minerals was to use distilled water for your industrial batteries. The process of filtering your water is impractical because it is incredibly time-consuming, uses a lot of energy and is expensive. Another option was reverse osmosis, as this purifies tap water for batteries. Still, again, this is a prolonged process and the systems needed are expensive to install and operation and maintenance are also costly. Another high-cost method would be to purchase distilled bottled water and use this to water your batteries, which does work, but the cost of doing this constantly is exceptionally high.
So, what can I use for my battery watering needs?
The answer to this costly and time-consuming issue is to make pure water directly from your warehouse taps using a deionization system. This works by running water across two mixed ion exchange beds of magnetically charged materials, usually positive and negatively charged resins that remove any minerals from the water. Whilst deionized water is not as pure as distilled water; it is perfect for industrial battery watering. It is a cost-effective method of watering your batteries using deionized tap water.
What is the best water deionizer to use for battery watering?
Philadelphia Scientific's Water Deionizer System™ HydroPure is the answer to your industrial battery watering needs. It is also cost-effective for your business as using this method will increase battery life, which means you won't have to purchase as many batteries. The deionizer cartridges used are disposable, and each cartridge can purify around 600 gallons of water, or up to 2400 liters of water depending on incoming water supply; this is also based on general water quality. When the cartridge has been used up, it will let you know as the system's purity light will turn on. Not only that, but the HydroPure system is pressurized, which means it can easily be used with our variety of battery watering guns for faster and more effective battery watering. It may also be used to fill up our water tanks and cars in conjunction with a single-point watering system such as the Stealth Watering System™.
The HydroPure Deionizer System
The HydroPure Deionizer is the most cost-effective way to produce fast and effective battery water on your business premises. It comes with everything you need to set it up and start making your very own pure battery water. It is fast to install, and when you need to replace a cartridge, it takes just seconds—no more expensive machinery or distilled water, which you have to transport to your business location. Without the HydroPure Deionizer, you would have to keep replacing cells or batteries, making the HydroPure cost very easily justified.
What do you get when you purchase a HydroPure Deionizer?
• A professional quality deionizer is not merely a filter for tap water but a real ion-exchange medium that electrostatically removes dissolved impurities from the tap water.
• Large capacity – each cartridge can purify 2400 liters of water. The cartridge itself is over 2 feet, 60cms.
• The purity light – The purity light consistently monitors the conductivity of the output water, and it lets you know when it is time to change the cartridge.
• Pressurized system – The HydroPure operates at full line pressure so that you can dispense pressurized water directly from the deionizer.
• Easy to replace cartridges – Replacing a cartridge is fast and straightforward, and no tools are needed. The finished cartridge is non-toxic and can easily be disposed of.
