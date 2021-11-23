Call For Entries: LIT Commercial Awards Now Accepting 2022 Submissions

2022 LIT Commercial Awards: Calling for Entries LIT Awards Statuette LIT Commercial Awards' Logo

LIT Commercial Awards recognizes novel excellence in commercial video & television productions across all screens, from local to international horizons.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) unveils the 2022 International LIT Commercial Awards, an award platform that recognizes novel excellence in commercial video & television productions, across all screens, from local to international horizons. “The introduction of a commercial award, that focuses on video and television productions, has been in our books for a period of time,” Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA, exclaimed. “Thus, with this award, we’re able to honor those video and television production agencies, whom are the trailblazers for the medium’s future, whilst also valuing the obscured production crew, behind the scenes.”

The LIT Commercial Awards caters to all production companies, advertising and public relations firms, agencies, production crews, and independent producers whom created impactful and resonating commercial projects, from both local and international. They are all invited to showcase their best commercial video and television productions, across different industries, addressing various perspectives, stories, and subjects.

Within this award itself, LIT Awards has included 18 categories, under 7 classifications, which include: Video/Web Based Productions, Commercial & Marketing, Marketing/Advertising Campaigns, Virtual Events, TikTok Videos, Influencers, Gaming Video, Series or Campaign, People & Team, COVID-19 Related, and Rising Star, amongst many other categories.

For more information regarding the categories, do visit the LIT Awards’ Category page at: https://thelitawards.com/category.php

2022 Awards’ Competition Dates

This year’s competition will extend across four entry periods, which encompasses the: Early Bird, Regular, Final, and Final Extension periods. LIT Commercial Awards will be accepting entries, starting from November 23, 2021 till March 17, 2022, with results to be announced on May 31, 2022. The breakdown of the competition dates, include:

- Early Bird: November 23, 2021 – December 22, 2021

- Regular: December 23, 2021 – January 14, 2022

- Final: January 15, 2022 – February 11, 2022

- Final Extension: February 12, 2022 – March 17, 2022

Accessibility will be a core principle for LIT Commercial Awards’ operations. This award encompasses simple online submission processes, with fundamental uploading of videos and project descriptions, as well as affordable rates of $120 and $170, for single and series submissions, respectively.

Submissions will be judged by experienced professionals, all of whom are leading professionals from top advertising and production companies, networks, and content studios. Winners will have an opportunity to be crowned Platinum or Gold winners, within the awards. Symbolizing the pinnacle of the award winning levels, LITO, the awards’ statuette, in all its glory, helps these concepts achieve exponential exposure, eventually reaching international eminence.

For competition rules and entry forms, visit: https://thelitawards.com/

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, iLuxury Awards, New York Photography Awards, NY Product Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA envisioned LIT Commercial Awards to bring attention to the novel excellence in commercial video & television productions, across all screens, from local to international horizons.

