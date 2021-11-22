DSMZ-Personalia: Dr. Sami Ullah is the new spokesperson of the Leibniz PostDoc Network

Dr. Sami Ullah

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the fifth annual meeting of the Leibniz PostDoc Network on 11 and 12 November 2021, scientist Dr. Sami Ullah from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH in Braunschweig, was elected spokesperson for the network. The biologist shares this role with Dr. Marta Ferreira-Gomes from the German Rheumatism Research Centre Berlin.

"I am looking forward to the tasks that await me in the next few years," says Dr. Sami Ullah, who conducts research at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ in the Department of Human and Animal Cell Cultures on the transfer of cell lines into animal product-free cultures. "The Leibniz PostDoc Network is a good place to start for young researchers in the Leibniz Association. It's a place where we can not only support each other to develop professionally, but also serves as a central point when we are unsettled in our careers or personal lives."

Leibniz PostDoc Network

In 2017, the Leibniz PostDoc Network was founded to provide a communication platform for all young researchers in the Leibniz Association and to give them their own as well as a collective voice. After completing their doctorate, researchers have to make complex decisions that influence both their private and professional future. The PostDoc Network supports the researchers of the Leibniz Association in this process. Various working groups focus on topics such as communication, building professional networks, career development or sustainability. Further information on the Leibniz PostDoc Network can be found at https://leibniz-postdoc.de/.

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ is the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 79,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of “Leibniz ScienceCampi” – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de