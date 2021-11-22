Claytronics Market 2028: Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

Allied Market Research - Logo

Claytronics is an abstract future concept that combines nanoscale robotics and computer science to create individual nanometer-scale computers.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claytronics is applicable in consumer products, 3D fax, hotels, medical, disaster relief, virtual meetings, entertainment, 3D physical modeling, and robotics. The current catoms were founded by Carnegie Mellon University, and the prototypes range from tiny dices to giant helium balloons.

The catoms are arranged into 44 mm diameter cylinders powered by 24 electromagnets, aligned in a sequence of stacked rings surrounding the cylinders circumference. The constant enabling and disabling of the magnets by the catoms along the surface triggers a movement.

The global claytronics market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into planer catoms, electrostatic catoms, giant helium catoms, stochastic catoms, and millimeter scale catoms. On the basis of application, it is classified into consumer products, hotels, medical, disaster relief, virtual meetings, entertainment, 3D physical modeling, and robotics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Highlights of the report:

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global claytronics market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

• It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

• In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of bauxite cement used and its application.

• Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies and prevailing market opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies and developments are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

