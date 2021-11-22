Budin Kimyevi Continues Masterbatch Production At Its Newly Opened Factory
Budin Kimyevi, a subsidiary of BudinGroup, Masterbatch Production Center, Where Colors Come to Life, Puts into Service at its New LocationKARŞIYAKA, İZMİR, TURKEY, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budin Kimyevi Maddeler San.ve Ticaret Ltd.Şti., which has gained the identity of Masterbatch sales and marketing since 1986 and the identity of a manufacturer in 2002. It continues its activities in its new factory of 11.000 m2 in total in Menemen Atatürk Plastic Organized Industrial Zone.
In the facility, which consists of 8,500 m2 closed area, service is provided with research and development laboratories, quality control laboratories and production lines equipped with the latest technology.
The company management, which is also very sensitive about environmental awareness, works in harmony with the relevant institutions on the disposal of all wastes in accordance with environmental legislation, and does not allow any waste to harm the environment, which we will inherit from our future.
Budin Kimyevi Maddeler has implemented a 1 MW solar power plants project in its new investment and produces most of its energy within its own structure.
It aims to further expand its domestic and international market shares by increasing its production capacity by 60% with the new generation state-of-the-art machinery investments it has made in its production track.
