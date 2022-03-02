Masterbatch Manufacturer Budin Kimyevi Committed to Sustainability and Go Green
Budin Kimyevi, a subsidiary of BudinGroup, Masterbatch Production Center in İzmir heavily invest to environmental friendly production process.MENEMEN, IZMIR, TURKEY, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budin Kimyevi Maddeler San.ve Ticaret Ltd.Şti, which has gained the identity of Masterbatch sales and marketing since 1986 and the identity of a masterbatch manufacturer in 2002 continues its activities in its new factory of 11.000 m2 in total in Menemen Atatürk Plastic Organized Industrial Zone.
The company management, which is also very sensitive about environmental awareness understands the importancy of green manufacturing process and plans future investment accordingly.
Budin Kimyevi at its newly opened factory committe to sustainability and green manufacturing. In the facility, which consists of 8,500 m2 closed area, service is provided with research and development laboratories, quality control laboratories and production lines equipped with the latest technology.
Research and Development Advisor and Budin Kimyevi Project Director Dr Aziz Akın Denizci told that Green manufacturing practices help you increase operational efficiency, decrease overhead and reduce downtime, improve employee morale, strengthen brand, build public trust and give you a competitive advantage.
At its core, green manufacturing is about sustainability — using fewer natural resources, reducing waste and moderating emissions, and recycling and reusing materials.
A growing number of manufacturers understand that they must evaluate their practices to determine whether they’re sustainable and how they can improve sustainability. As a result, they’re understanding what additional benefits they can gain by doing so.
Budin Kimyevi Maddeler has implemented a 1 MW solar power plants project in its new investment and produces most of its energy within its own structure.
It aims to further expand its production capacity and go green project with the new generation state-of-the-art machinery investments which has made in its production track.
