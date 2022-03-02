Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,716 in the last 365 days.

Masterbatch Manufacturer Budin Kimyevi Committed to Sustainability and Go Green

New Masterbatch Factory

New Masterbatch Factory

Solar Panel

Solar Panel

Budin Kimyevi, a subsidiary of BudinGroup, Masterbatch Production Center in İzmir heavily invest to environmental friendly production process.

MENEMEN, IZMIR, TURKEY, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Budin Kimyevi Maddeler San.ve Ticaret Ltd.Şti, which has gained the identity of Masterbatch sales and marketing since 1986 and the identity of a masterbatch manufacturer in 2002 continues its activities in its new factory of 11.000 m2 in total in Menemen Atatürk Plastic Organized Industrial Zone.

The company management, which is also very sensitive about environmental awareness understands the importancy of green manufacturing process and plans future investment accordingly.

Budin Kimyevi at its newly opened factory committe to sustainability and green manufacturing. In the facility, which consists of 8,500 m2 closed area, service is provided with research and development laboratories, quality control laboratories and production lines equipped with the latest technology.

Research and Development Advisor and Budin Kimyevi Project Director Dr Aziz Akın Denizci told that Green manufacturing practices help you increase operational efficiency, decrease overhead and reduce downtime, improve employee morale, strengthen brand, build public trust and give you a competitive advantage.

At its core, green manufacturing is about sustainability — using fewer natural resources, reducing waste and moderating emissions, and recycling and reusing materials.

A growing number of manufacturers understand that they must evaluate their practices to determine whether they’re sustainable and how they can improve sustainability. As a result, they’re understanding what additional benefits they can gain by doing so.

Budin Kimyevi Maddeler has implemented a 1 MW solar power plants project in its new investment and produces most of its energy within its own structure.

It aims to further expand its production capacity and go green project with the new generation state-of-the-art machinery investments which has made in its production track.

BudinGroup
BUDİN KİMYEVİ MADDELER
+90 232 328 00 84
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ONE DAY IN BUDIN KIMYEVI

You just read:

Masterbatch Manufacturer Budin Kimyevi Committed to Sustainability and Go Green

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.