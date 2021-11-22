Quadrillion keeps UAE foothold for Global Alliance Partners
Mr. RM Sriram first joined GAP more than a decade ago as the principal of the corporate finance arm of a well-known conglomerate in India.
Global Alliance Partners in turn, boosts Quadrillion’s capacity to access and serve clients in multiple countries across the world.”DUBAI, UAE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai, 22 November 2021 | The UAE is one of the market footholds of Global Alliance Partners (GAP) since it began 13 years back. “In spite of the ravages of the recent covid-delta pandemic, we are very pleased to maintain our foothold on the market through Quadrillion”, expressed Mr. Bernard Pouliot, GAP chairman.
— Mr. Raghavan Madhavan (RM) Sriram
Quadrillion, a new member of Global Alliance Partners, is one of the leading Investment Banking Consulting groups in the UAE providing specialized M&A and corporate finance consulting services to a wide variety of international clients particularly from the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its sterling reputation for mid-tier, cross border consulting services is anchored on its successfully-advised transactions worth over one billion USD.
Quadrillion’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Raghavan Madhavan (RM) Sriram said, “The UAE’s strategic location, strong financial system, robust legal framework, and diverse economy has made the UAE a global magnet to attract FDI.”
“The UAE has gained global recognition for its approach to managing the pandemic while keeping the wheels of the economy moving and making the country globally competitive for business in every aspect,” he added.
According to Mr. Sriram, the exponential growth and continuous transformation of the UAE makes it an ideal investment destination for international business; and Global Alliance Partners in turn, boosts Quadrillion’s capacity to access and serve clients in multiple countries across the world.
Mr. Pouliot recalled that Mr. RM Sriram first joined GAP more than a decade ago as the principal of the corporate finance arm of a well-known conglomerate in India. He continued to stretch his influence in the UAE while in collaboration with GAP Dubai and now holds the fort for Global Alliance Partners in that market territory through his own advisory firm, Quadrillion.
“Quadrillion has a highly experienced team of senior professionals, who have been at the forefront of offering market solutions to their clients, both in the Middle East and India regions. Through the established network of Global Alliance Partners, Quadrillion is now able to reach investors worldwide, and likewise GAP clients, advisors, and bankers, who are looking at opportunities in the GCC and the larger MENA region,” Mr. Sriram affirmed.
* * * * * * *
About Global Alliance Partners (GAP)
Global Alliance Partners is a network organization of international-minded financial partners focusing on the capital midmarket. GAP provides its client base with local service and expertise, coupled with international reach and access in private equity, corporate fund raising, stock broking, and fund management. Global Alliance Partners bridges the gap between investment opportunities in the leading, emerging, or frontier markets, and the key sources of investment risk capital. It was established in October 2008 and has its Central Coordinating Office in Hong Kong SAR.
About Quadrillion
Quadrillion is a boutique management firm that offers a complete suite of consulting services to clients in the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its core areas of expertise are:
• Mergers and Acquisitions | Cross-border mergers and acquisitions, Buy and sell side, Joint ventures and strategic alliances, Introduction of technical partners, and Finding financial partners
• Debt Advisory | Debt restructuring, Structured finance, and Alternate capital structures
• Private Equity Placements | Capital raising using our global network, Specialist in cross-border transactions
Coy Rillo
Global AlliancePartners (GAP)
+852 2217 2891
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other