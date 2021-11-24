"vivifier co" - a regal interaction tool that shifts space and time continuum to protect the heart and vivifier life
"vivifier co" is the culmination of new theory expansions to "Soutache - Braided Reality Network." An example of UIUX-Resequencing pioneered by deRaconteur.
You've gotta dance like there's nobody watching. Love like you'll never be hurt. Sing like there's nobody listening. And live like it's heaven on earth."TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "vivifier co" - a regal interaction tool that shifts space and time continuum to protect the heart and vivifier life

— William W. Purkey
— William W. Purkey
deRaconteur, the prestigious "paradigm shifter," is honoured to announce "vivifier co," the manifestation of new theory expansions to "Soutache - Braided Reality Network." Chiffre and Carte introduce the ability to shift the space-time continuum to Soutache and upgrade "QiRKey - The world's 1st hardware key w/o electronics" into a regal interaction tool.
The Theory Expansions
Chiffre
It is both a software algorithm and a mental encoding rule. The user mentally conjures up a unique passphrase with embedded time constraints. The time constraint affords the user up to 24 hours to investigate the person they just met and deliberate the next social move. A Chiffre is not limited to being alphanumeric but also works brilliantly with natural languages in Unicode. A Chiffre can be as cryptic or poetic as the user prefers to reflect the cultural and intellectual sophistication of the user. The two extremes do not have to be mutually exclusive but can be combined to maximize the impact.
Carte
Carte upgrades "QiRKey - The world's 1st hardware key w/o electronics" into a regal interaction tool that exceeds all existing limitations of smartphones. The user can now leave a Chiffre, a personal message and an autograph on the Carte as a valuable keepsake to commemorate the magical occasion. Precious metals and gemstones of choice are part of the Carte design language.
Emotif
It is the ability to perform psychological profiling on network forensic data. The binding uniqueness of a Chiffre makes Emotif possible to make social interactions safe. The usage sequence of a Chiffre reveals telltale signs of whether to trust or avoid the other person. Chiffre enables the identification of the culprit whenever it leaks to the public.
Sashay
Soutache reintroduces Physical Password and Physical Encryption as "Sashay." The basic theory behind Sashay makes Chiffre possible in actual practice.
The Culmination
Extreme Security
Mizpah, in the context of Soutache, is part of the security measure. It makes the whole setup virtually unbreakable. By leaving the personal smartphone home, realizes the ultimate security.
No Mapping The Relationship Network
The handwritten note recorded is the only record of the social interaction. The user is the only person who can identify the other part, and this data is not digitized anywhere else. With crafty anonymous usage of other internet services, it is impossible to construct a "map of relationship network."
Protect Heart and Vivifier Life
Real-life social interactions are precious and should not be tainted with the presence of smartphones. Invite yourself to try out different usage scenarios with all 11 Chiffre examples. Vibrate high and live a little.
