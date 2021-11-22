Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation / Reckless Endangerment x4

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303327

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: November 21, 2021 / 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation / Reckless Endangerment x4

ACCUSED: Todd J. Galiano

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford VT

VICTIM: John Contreras

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY

VICTIM: Shelley Garry

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY

VICTIM: L.C.

AGE: 6

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY

VICTIM: E.C.

AGE: 4

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police were notified of a reckless operator, southbound on Route 7 in

Sunderland. The complainant described a gray Ram 'dually' truck and advised the

vehicle was crossing over the center line, nearly hitting other operators head

on. While in route to locate the vehicle, Troopers were advised the vehicle had

just struck another vehicle.

Upon arrival on scene, a truck matching the description was observed off the

roadway in a cluster of trees. A Toyota Highlander was observed with heavy rear

end damage. The operator of the truck, identified as Todd Galiano, showed signs

of intoxication and was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that Galiano was operating at approximately 40

MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone, swerving. John Contreras, operating the Toyota,

passed Galiano. Once Contreras had completed the pass, Galiano sped up and drove

into the rear of Contreras, causing a crash. The Toyota sustained rear end

damage with two adult passengers and two small children, all of which did not

sustain any injuries.

Galiano was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for potential

injuries. Galiano ultimately refused to provide an evidentiary test and has a

previous DUI conviction.

Galiano was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior

Court / Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 at 0815 hours for the

aforementioned charges.

Multiple traffic citations pending at this time.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421