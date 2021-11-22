Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation / Reckless Endangerment x4
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303327
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: November 21, 2021 / 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 7, Sunderland VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal / Gross Negligent Operation / Reckless Endangerment x4
ACCUSED: Todd J. Galiano
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford VT
VICTIM: John Contreras
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY
VICTIM: Shelley Garry
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY
VICTIM: L.C.
AGE: 6
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY
VICTIM: E.C.
AGE: 4
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warwick NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police were notified of a reckless operator, southbound on Route 7 in
Sunderland. The complainant described a gray Ram 'dually' truck and advised the
vehicle was crossing over the center line, nearly hitting other operators head
on. While in route to locate the vehicle, Troopers were advised the vehicle had
just struck another vehicle.
Upon arrival on scene, a truck matching the description was observed off the
roadway in a cluster of trees. A Toyota Highlander was observed with heavy rear
end damage. The operator of the truck, identified as Todd Galiano, showed signs
of intoxication and was taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed that Galiano was operating at approximately 40
MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone, swerving. John Contreras, operating the Toyota,
passed Galiano. Once Contreras had completed the pass, Galiano sped up and drove
into the rear of Contreras, causing a crash. The Toyota sustained rear end
damage with two adult passengers and two small children, all of which did not
sustain any injuries.
Galiano was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for potential
injuries. Galiano ultimately refused to provide an evidentiary test and has a
previous DUI conviction.
Galiano was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior
Court / Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 at 0815 hours for the
aforementioned charges.
Multiple traffic citations pending at this time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421