CALM DOWN KAREN (Can I Speak to a Manager-Remix) released by Dianña

Original CALM DOWN KAREN song used on videos viewed more than 50 Million times on TikTok

I had seen many Karen videos on TikTok before I witnessed a Karen myself at a COSTCO store. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it”
— Dianña
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By now just about everyone has encountered a “Karen”, those self-absorbed, self-appointed, saviors of society. And with the holiday shopping season upon us there are sure to be more cries of “Oh yeah, I’m recording you now!” coming from “Karen”s everywhere. “Karen”s now have their own anthem, “Calm Down Karen (Can I Speak to a Manager-Remix)”, a new single by Dianña, just released to all major streaming platforms and U.S. Pop radio.

Whether you have experienced a Karen in real life, or seen any of the numerous Karen videos on TikTok or YouTube, you will enjoy this catchy, tongue-in-cheek song about the Karen experience. Dianña speaks for all of us when she sings “Karen…You’re gonna lose your mind over really stupid stuff.”

“Calm Down Karen” was originally released as a country song, but it was so well received Dianña was encouraged to re-write and re-record it as a Pop song. The original song was used on numerous TiKTok videos that were played over 50 million times.

Said Dianña, “I had seen many Karen videos on TikTok before I witnessed a Karen myself at a COSTCO store. I knew then I had to write a funny song about it”.

