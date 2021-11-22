Rule Breaker Snacks Introduces New Juniors
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats.
Half the size of single brownies and blondies, Rule Breaker Juniors are irresistibly soft-baked and chewy.
New Rule Breaker Juniors Available In Fun Multi-Packs Perfect For Parties, Gifting and Stocking The Pantry
As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Rule Breaker Juniors feature chickpeas as the first ingredient – and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut, and wheat. With clean ingredients, only 2-5 grams of added sugar and just 110 calories each, they're perfect for parties, stocking stuffers, lunch boxes and treats. Rule Breaker Snacks are also available in four delicious full-size flavors: Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Deep Chocolate Brownie, Birthday Cake, P’Nutter Chocolate Chip (Nut-free).
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth, looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide.
“We love hearing from people who enjoy our snacks at birthday parties, work gatherings and holiday gifts,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “That’s why we created Rule Breaker Juniors! They are perfectly snackable and just the right size for sharing, celebrating and stocking the pantry!”
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
